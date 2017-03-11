VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Sidewalk revolution, happiest economies, female billionaires and more

March 11, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Saigon’s sidewalk revolution will not be motorized

The pavement has been liberated; long live pedestrians!
Saigon police tow Australian diplomatic cars as sidewalk cleanup gains traction

‘There must be no exception. Anyone coming to our country must respect our rules,’ a District 1 official says.
Vietnamese airline CEO soars onto global female billionaires list

The VietJet Air founder is the only Southeast Asian representative on the self-made women billionaires list..
Malaysian lawyer of Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder believes she’s ‘innocent’

The Malaysian lawyer visited her family in a northern village before talking with local media in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.
Why women should ditch Women’s Day

The celebration of female privileges has become a bigger brand than any woman herself.
Vietnam's high demand for IT professionals shoots up salaries

The country could become one of the next outsourcing hubs for software development, industry players said.
Vietnam's caffeine thirst puts it in world's top growing coffee markets

The Southeast Asian nation ranks only behind Indonesia, Turkey and India in retail value growth.
Vietnam joins world's happiest economies

Many Asian economies are in a relatively good place thanks to low inflation and unemployment rates.
Real-life ninjas: Vietnamese SWAT team shocks world with wall-climbing video

All you need to climb three storeys is a bamboo stick, two comrades and ninja skills.
Best Saigon restaurants and food streets for night owls

We all know that feeling when you open the fridge at 10 p.m. and there's nothing to eat. Here's a list just for a night like that.
Poor Vietnamese women lining the pockets of world’s richest men - Oxfam
The flowers that define March
Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
