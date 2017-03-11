Weekly roundup: Sidewalk revolution, happiest economies, female billionaires and more

|
Saigon’s sidewalk revolution will not be motorized
The pavement has been liberated; long live pedestrians!
|
Saigon police tow Australian diplomatic cars as sidewalk cleanup gains traction
‘There must be no exception. Anyone coming to our country must respect our rules,’ a District 1 official says.
|
Vietnamese airline CEO soars onto global female billionaires list
The VietJet Air founder is the only Southeast Asian representative on the self-made women billionaires list..
|
Malaysian lawyer of Vietnamese suspect in Kim murder believes she’s ‘innocent’
The Malaysian lawyer visited her family in a northern village before talking with local media in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday.
|
Why women should ditch Women’s Day
The celebration of female privileges has become a bigger brand than any woman herself.
|
Vietnam's high demand for IT professionals shoots up salaries
The country could become one of the next outsourcing hubs for software development, industry players said.
|
Vietnam's caffeine thirst puts it in world's top growing coffee markets
The Southeast Asian nation ranks only behind Indonesia, Turkey and India in retail value growth.
|
Vietnam joins world's happiest economies
Many Asian economies are in a relatively good place thanks to low inflation and unemployment rates.
|
Real-life ninjas: Vietnamese SWAT team shocks world with wall-climbing video
All you need to climb three storeys is a bamboo stick, two comrades and ninja skills.
|
Best Saigon restaurants and food streets for night owls
We all know that feeling when you open the fridge at 10 p.m. and there's nothing to eat. Here's a list just for a night like that.
|
Poor Vietnamese women lining the pockets of world’s richest men - Oxfam