Weekly roundup: Sexual attacks on expats, English teaching, street foods, and more

|
Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi
'I can’t report them all. At this point I just consider it normal.'
|
Vietnam’s costly foreign language program declared a failure, but to little surprise
After many millions of dollars spent and years of struggling, Project 2020 appears to have met its doomed fate.
|
Vietnamese PM approves 7-day Lunar New Year break
The 10-day option has been turned down for the upcoming Tet.
|
Vietnam a 'supermarket' for illegal wildlife trade, hearing told
A village in Vietnam is accused of being 'an industrial-scale crime hub' for rhino horn and elephant products.
|
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in number of students in US
The country ranked 6th globally with more than 21,000 students enrolling in American colleges and universities last year.
|
Going underground: Saigon plans $250 million metro link to Tan Son Nhat airport
If approved, the metro line could open in eight years time.
|
Taking small but steady steps, contemporary Vietnamese movies exude aplomb
If the batch of new feature is any indication, the future of Vietnamese cinema looks alright.
|
Get up and get out: Urbanites in Vietnam love eating out for breakfast
And they hardly care about food-related health issues, a new survey has found.
|
Vietnam’s English skills rank seventh in Asia
But the ranking does not reflect accurately the quality of English in the country.
|
Saigon's banh mi hailed among the kings and queens of street foods
The best place to eat one is on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.