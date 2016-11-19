VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Sexual attacks on expats, English teaching, street foods, and more

By VnExpress   November 19, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International editors.

Reports of sexual violence shake expat community in Hanoi

'I can’t report them all. At this point I just consider it normal.'
Vietnam’s costly foreign language program declared a failure, but to little surprise

After many millions of dollars spent and years of struggling, Project 2020 appears to have met its doomed fate.
Vietnamese PM approves 7-day Lunar New Year break

The 10-day option has been turned down for the upcoming Tet.
Vietnam a 'supermarket' for illegal wildlife trade, hearing told

A village in Vietnam is accused of being 'an industrial-scale crime hub' for rhino horn and elephant products.
Vietnam leads Southeast Asia in number of students in US

The country ranked 6th globally with more than 21,000 students enrolling in American colleges and universities last year.
Going underground: Saigon plans $250 million metro link to Tan Son Nhat airport

If approved, the metro line could open in eight years time.
Taking small but steady steps, contemporary Vietnamese movies exude aplomb

If the batch of new feature is any indication, the future of Vietnamese cinema looks alright.
Get up and get out: Urbanites in Vietnam love eating out for breakfast

And they hardly care about food-related health issues, a new survey has found.
Vietnam’s English skills rank seventh in Asia

But the ranking does not reflect accurately the quality of English in the country.
Saigon's banh mi hailed among the kings and queens of street foods

The best place to eat one is on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City.
From above, every corner of Hoi An mesmerizes
