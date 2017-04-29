VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Saigon warrior, hostage crisis, language barriers, best resorts and more

April 29, 2017 | 04:24 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

The forgotten story of a Saigon warrior

Espionage, covert attacks and the woman who lived.
Erosion sinks its teeth into Vietnam's Mekong Delta

The devastating mudslide last week may be a sign of things to come.
Slow down: WHO says cars are moving too fast in Hanoi

A lower speed limit will help reduce road fatalities in the capital city.
Hanoi hostage crisis ends after mayor meets villagers, promises to solve land dispute

The last group of 19 police and official hostages were released one week after the dramatic event began.

Vietnam’s 30 biggest firms reluctant to publish transparent information

'Businesses fear that disclosing financial statements could reveal their business secrets.'
Buckle up or shut up: Vietnam's road safety conundrum

Whose job is it to keep the country’s new drivers safe?
Facebook agrees to help Vietnamese gov’t manage online environment

The social media giant has offered to block ‘bad’ and ‘toxic’ content.
What you will find in Da Lat and Sa Pa this long weekend: huge crowds

If you are just starting to plan your holiday, good luck finding an affordable room or air ticket.
10 best budget resorts in Vietnam for your holiday

Here are our picks of the best Vietnamese resorts that don't cost you your leg and arm.
Come rain or come shine: The best time to travel Vietnam and the world

The weather has become more unpredictable, but at least data can give you a good guess.
Nature gets steamrollered by Vietnam’s endless pursuit of tourist money
The surreal Vietnamese lake that proves nature is an artist
