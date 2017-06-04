VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Saigon's sidewalk revolution, US-Vietnam trade, tipping culture and more

By VnExpress   June 4, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Back to business: How Saigon's sidewalk revolution has lost its ways

'The man who led the campaign said it has failed because officials were afraid of conflicts with “leaders” and “interest groups.”
Trump hails signing of deals worth 'billions' with Vietnam

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed trade with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc during a White House visit.
Vietnam breaks boundaries with Southeast Asia's longest cross-sea bridge

'The $523 million bridge in the port city of Hai Phong, a new symbol of construction, is almost ready for its grand opening.'
Sand mining ban needed to rescue Hoi An from watery grave: experts

Authorities are urged to act now to save the town's beautiful beaches.
Vietnam’s Son Doong Cave, where tourism and conservation coexist

The success story offers heartening proof for a country where tourism and economic development have done untold damage to the environment.
Money talks: Vietnam's tourism boss envies cash-rich Asian neighbors

Minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien says PR efforts are 'going nowhere' because the country doesn't have deep enough pockets.
Move over Rome: Summer travelers turn to Saigon, Mumbai for fresh experience

New travel data from American Express show that bookings for Saigon have almost doubled.
On the money: How much should you tip in Vietnam?

Some may say any tip is a good tip, but it's important to get the right amount.
Gastronomic gastropods: Vietnamese love snails!

From Michelin-starred fine dining, to chili-laden, beer-swilling, street-food staple, the humble snail takes many forms.
Hanoi, Saigon plan hotel expansions as foreign arrivals continue to rise

Vietnam's largest cities plan to add around 1,000 new rooms each.
Error by design: A conversation with Vietnamese emo queen Plaaastic
weekly-roundup-saigons-sidewalk-revolution-us-vietnam-trade-tipping-culture-and-more-21What’s for lunch? The telling portraits of Saigon meals
Weekly Roundup

