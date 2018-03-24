VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Saigon's deadliest fire in years, Hanoi traffic mayhem, Vietnamese students among region's smartest and more

March 24, 2018 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3)

13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire

The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to thick black smoke.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 2

Vietnamese students among top performers in developing East Asia and Pacific: report

The average performance in Vietnam surpassed even some OECD member countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and France.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 4

US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals 

The visas will only be issued prior to March 23, according to a report by the U.S. embassy in Hanoi.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 6

Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors

Property prices in Vietnam are among the best value in Southeast Asia
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 8

Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017

This is the first year the province has topped the Provincial Competitiveness Index.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 10

Day of Happiness 2018: How happy is Vietnam?

Global reports offer differing views on just how happy the country is.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 12

Vietnamese godchild of Stephen Hawking remembers strict and loving father

The orphan said being chosen as his goddaughter ‘was the best random thing’ in her life.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 14

Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case

Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 16

Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey

Foreign firms still dominated the top 20, but there were more Vietnamese firms in the top five than ever before.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 18

Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction

The country benefits from political stability and vibrant social networks, but technology and research spending are limited.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19
  Author : --- Tran Thi Khuynh (77, a local in Tan Thong Hoi Commune, Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City)
  [Phan Van Khai] was very kind to everyone here. He was like a father to us.

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

Weekly roundup: Vietnams indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more (Bài clone - 3) - 21

Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
Thousands of Vietnamese workers take to highway to protest wage cuts

Thousands of Vietnamese workers take to highway to protest wage cuts

Charred walls and horror remain from smoky apartment fire that killed 13 Vietnamese

Charred walls and horror remain from smoky apartment fire that killed 13 Vietnamese

How two security guards saved over 30 residents from HCMC apartment blaze

How two security guards saved over 30 residents from HCMC apartment blaze

Woman charged over assasination of Vietnamese Australian lawyer in Sydney

Woman charged over assasination of Vietnamese Australian lawyer in Sydney

Vietnam, S.Korea sign MoU on labor export program

Vietnam, S.Korea sign MoU on labor export program

US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say

US warship sails near disputed islands in Southeast Asia, officials say

Survivor of deadly Saigon tower blaze: 'We could not breathe'

Survivor of deadly Saigon tower blaze: 'We could not breathe'

Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City

Hundreds left dazed and confused after apartment fire kills 13 in Ho Chi Minh City

 
go to top