Weekly roundup: Saigon's deadliest fire in years, Hanoi traffic mayhem, Vietnamese students among region's smartest and more

13 killed in Vietnam apartment fire
The 20-story building in HCMC is home to more than 700 families and hundreds fled in chaos after waking up to thick black smoke.
Vietnamese students among top performers in developing East Asia and Pacific: report
The average performance in Vietnam surpassed even some OECD member countries, including the U.S., the U.K. and France.
US to suspend certain visas for Vietnamese nationals
The visas will only be issued prior to March 23, according to a report by the U.S. embassy in Hanoi.
Vietnam emerging as attractive destination for foreign property investors
Property prices in Vietnam are among the best value in Southeast Asia
Quang Ninh ranked Vietnam's most competitive province in 2017
This is the first year the province has topped the Provincial Competitiveness Index.
Day of Happiness 2018: How happy is Vietnam?
Global reports offer differing views on just how happy the country is.
Vietnamese godchild of Stephen Hawking remembers strict and loving father
The orphan said being chosen as his goddaughter ‘was the best random thing’ in her life.
Former oil honcho implicates ex-PM in massive Vietnam graft case
Dinh La Thang was chairman of PetroVietnam before his career took off as transport minister under PM Nguyen Tan Dung.
Top Vietnamese firms among best to work for in the country: survey
Foreign firms still dominated the top 20, but there were more Vietnamese firms in the top five than ever before.
Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction
The country benefits from political stability and vibrant social networks, but technology and research spending are limited.
Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home
|
Follow the flowers: On the hunt with nomadic beekeepers in Vietnam