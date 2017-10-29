Weekly roundup: Purchasing masculinity, new transport, inspection chiefs, Vietnamese silk brand in Chinese counterfeit claims, and more

|
Purchasing masculinity: The rise of Hanoi's barbershops
Hanoian men are more style-conscious than ever. Their new grooming destination? Hip, nostalgic and refined barbershops.
Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam
Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter similar crimes?
Alarm bells ringing for Vietnamese taxi giant as thousands of more drivers quit
Vinasun has lost 10,000 employees so far this year, and has repeatedly blamed Uber and Grab.
Vietnam unveils new transport, inspection chiefs in waiting as corruption crackdown continues
It’s just a matter of formality for lawmakers to rubber-stamp the new appointments on Thursday.
Overcrowded Saigon airport to undergo rapid expansion upgrade
The expansion will allow 78 airplanes to be parked at the same time instead of 57 as now.
Vietnamese state firms sitting on mountain of rising debt
Combined debts at state-owned companies climbed to more than $66 billion last year.
Probe looms over top Vietnamese silk brand after Chinese counterfeit claims
Khaisilk's owner has insisted that it only uses high-quality material, although not all of it is from Vietnam as advertised.
International coffee brands quit Vietnam due to filtered down profits
Some foreign coffee chains have been outmatched by local competition, forcing them to pull the plug on their Vietnamese ventures.
Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam
An increasingly wealthy population has global designer brands looking to stitch up the market.
Debate: Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?
Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish it altogether?
Sinking oil output should make Vietnam focus on tourism for economic growth: deputy PM
Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets