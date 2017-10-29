VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Purchasing masculinity, new transport, inspection chiefs, Vietnamese silk brand in Chinese counterfeit claims, and more

By Staff reporters   October 29, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more

Purchasing masculinity: The rise of Hanoi's barbershops

Hanoian men are more style-conscious than ever. Their new grooming destination? Hip, nostalgic and refined barbershops. 
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-2

Death penalty still the public's answer to solving social downfall in Vietnam

Public support for capital punishment appears to remain overwhelming, but will simply killing convicts help deter similar crimes?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-4

Alarm bells ringing for Vietnamese taxi giant as thousands of more drivers quit

Vinasun has lost 10,000 employees so far this year, and has repeatedly blamed Uber and Grab.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-6

Vietnam unveils new transport, inspection chiefs in waiting as corruption crackdown continues

It’s just a matter of formality for lawmakers to rubber-stamp the new appointments on Thursday.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-8

Overcrowded Saigon airport to undergo rapid expansion upgrade

The expansion will allow 78 airplanes to be parked at the same time instead of 57 as now.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-10

Vietnamese state firms sitting on mountain of rising debt

Combined debts at state-owned companies climbed to more than $66 billion last year.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-12

Probe looms over top Vietnamese silk brand after Chinese counterfeit claims

Khaisilk's owner has insisted that it only uses high-quality material, although not all of it is from Vietnam as advertised.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-14

International coffee brands quit Vietnam due to filtered down profits

Some foreign coffee chains have been outmatched by local competition, forcing them to pull the plug on their Vietnamese ventures.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-16

Fast fashion competition bursting at the seams in Vietnam

An increasingly wealthy population has global designer brands looking to stitch up the market.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-18

Debate: Should Vietnam abolish the death penalty?

Vietnam is scrapping the death penalty for what it deems to be five serious crimes, but should the country abolish it altogether?
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Sinking oil output should make Vietnam focus on tourism for economic growth: deputy PM
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-purchasing-masculinity-new-transport-inspection-chiefs-vietnamese-silk-brand-in-chinese-counterfeit-claims-and-more-21

Sun, stars, springtime and sea: A guide to Vietnam's best kept secrets
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top