Weekly roundup: New TPP, Trump's visit and shark fin soup, how hydropower plants scar Vietnam, and more

November 19, 2017 | 08:51 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

CPTPP: What is it and what does it mean for Vietnam?

The U.S. may have abandoned the TPP trade deal, but the 11 remaining members are working on an alternative.
Actually, Trump was not served shark fin soup in Vietnam

‘If we'd served shark fin soup we'd have damaged the environment, which should be completely avoided.’
Vietnamese movie leak: A question of poor audience attitude or just a PR stunt?

The movie has received widespread coverage after its famous producer shared an emotional Facebook post about respect for hard work.
Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital

Commuters in Hanoi appear to still prize the flexibility of getting around on two wheels above all else.
Vietnam’s cyber-security bill continues to cause jitters as promoter remains non-committal

It remains unclear whether a controversial requirement forcing Google, Facebook to install domestic servers will be scrapped.
Trump says Vietnam-US trade should be a 'two-way street’

The U.S. president has also told his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the East Sea.
Typhoon Damrey leaves 150,000 Vietnamese children at risk of malnutrition: UNICEF

The UN agency blames poor preparation as children suffer the ‘ongoing’ consequences of the disaster.
In rare move, Vietnam announces execution date of jilted lover behind family massacre

It is extremely unusual for the country to give the public prior notice of an execution.
Casino investors counting on a full house in Vietnam's fledgling gaming industry

Gambling laws have been relaxed and the race is on to corner the billion-dollar market.
Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam

Water discharged from hydropower dams during heavy rains has been blamed for escalating flooding in Vietnam.
Saigon leader accuses sidewalk cleanup campaign of being ‘inhumane
weekly-roundup-new-tpp-trumps-visit-and-shark-fin-soup-how-hydropower-plants-scar-vietnam-and-more-21Trump meets with Vietnamese Party chief and PM, wrapping up state visit
