Weekly roundup: New TPP, Trump's visit and shark fin soup, how hydropower plants scar Vietnam, and more

|
CPTPP: What is it and what does it mean for Vietnam?
The U.S. may have abandoned the TPP trade deal, but the 11 remaining members are working on an alternative.
|
Actually, Trump was not served shark fin soup in Vietnam
‘If we'd served shark fin soup we'd have damaged the environment, which should be completely avoided.’
|
Vietnamese movie leak: A question of poor audience attitude or just a PR stunt?
The movie has received widespread coverage after its famous producer shared an emotional Facebook post about respect for hard work.
|
Motorbike culture eclipses delayed public transport in Vietnam's capital
Commuters in Hanoi appear to still prize the flexibility of getting around on two wheels above all else.
|
Vietnam’s cyber-security bill continues to cause jitters as promoter remains non-committal
It remains unclear whether a controversial requirement forcing Google, Facebook to install domestic servers will be scrapped.
|
Trump says Vietnam-US trade should be a 'two-way street’
The U.S. president has also told his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang he was prepared to mediate between claimants to the East Sea.
|
Typhoon Damrey leaves 150,000 Vietnamese children at risk of malnutrition: UNICEF
The UN agency blames poor preparation as children suffer the ‘ongoing’ consequences of the disaster.
|
In rare move, Vietnam announces execution date of jilted lover behind family massacre
It is extremely unusual for the country to give the public prior notice of an execution.
|
Casino investors counting on a full house in Vietnam's fledgling gaming industry
Gambling laws have been relaxed and the race is on to corner the billion-dollar market.
|
Mapped: Hydropower plants across Vietnam
Water discharged from hydropower dams during heavy rains has been blamed for escalating flooding in Vietnam.
|
Saigon leader accuses sidewalk cleanup campaign of being ‘inhumane
|
Trump meets with Vietnamese Party chief and PM, wrapping up state visit