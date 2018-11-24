Weekly roundup: New insurance policy, fate of Saigon metro, Nick Ut talk and more

|
Confusion, worry reigns over Vietnam’s new insurance policy
If foreigners do not plan to retire in Vietnam, does the policy of making social insurance compulsory for them make sense?
Hanoi goes from bad to worse in sustainability ranking
Vietnam’s capital city is among the least environmentally friendly cities in the world, a new survey says.
After Hell and Hollywood, Nick Ut basks in peace
‘Napalm Girl’ lensman opens up. ‘I think I might have killed myself if I’d not saved Kim Phuc that day.’
Vietnam's first domestic car maker presents models, prices
VinFast, a subsidiary of Vietnam's biggest private firm Vingroup, presented three models and their prices at its maiden show in Hanoi Tuesday afternoon.
HCMC gets serious about sorting its trash
Vietnam’s biggest city will have all families separate organic and inorganic waste after 2020 and fine those who fail to do so.
Should Vietnam drink more liquor or less? NA debates
Some National Assembly deputies fret over economic impacts of curbing alcohol consumption, others argue alcoholism causes much greater losses.
Chinese man helps trafficked Vietnamese woman return home
A Chinese man has helped a lost human trafficking victim return to Vietnam, and found a wife in the bargain.
Aggrieved fans, coach slam refereeing mistakes in Vietnam-Myanmar match
The Vietnamese coach did not shake hands with his opponent after the match. Fans fumed over unfair refereeing.
Japanese contractor may stop work on Saigon metro line
HCMC’s first metro line has run into another crisis. An unpaid Japanese contractor has threatened to stop work.
Women can make or break Vietnam’s F&B industry
With more women spending more on eating out, they have become linchpins of the F&B industry, a study indicates.
Typhoon Toraji aftermath: popular Vietnam beach town inundated