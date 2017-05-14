VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Monsanto in Vietnam, midnight curfew, the cost of love and more

By VnEpxress   May 14, 2017 | 10:30 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Monsanto, the not so quiet American in Vietnam

The chemical giant is entangled in war tragedies and uncertain future of genetically modified crops as it tries to move from foe to friend in Vietnam.
Vietnam picks Western-trained technocrat as new Ho Chi Minh City leader

Politburo member Nguyen Thien Nhan returns to his former political playground.
Saigon standard: If you're still moving, that's not a traffic jam

Traffic in Ho Chi Minh City is messy and complicated. So are the definitions.
Vietnam mulls lifting midnight curfew to pull in more tourists

Restaurants and bars across the country could keep their doors open until 2 a.m.
The memory keepers of Hanoi

As if trying to beat the ticking clock of urbanization, a group of architects is spending days and nights to sketch the city they love.
Redefining the idea of reading in Vietnam today

It's not about how much you read, it's about what you read.
Will Saigon become yet another generic Asian megalopolis?

The city risks losing its tourists if architecture gems keep disappearing.
Hip-hop is life: The Vietnamese rappers pushing cultural boundaries

Young artists in Ho Chi Minh City are venting their raw emotions and showing off their raw talent on the mic.
Saigon: Best place in Southeast Asia for cheap love

No need to go 'Dutch' in a city of satisfied lovers.
48 hours in Saigon for 20 bucks

Is it possible to spend a weekend in Vietnam’s largest city for 20 dollars? Yes. Yes, it absolutely is.
From Hanoi to Bali: When will the dream of visa-free travel in Southeast Asia come true?
Sleeping in Saigon
