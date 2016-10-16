VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Migration of the rich, nuclear anxiety, dinner deceit, and more

October 16, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories curated by VnExpress International editors.

Away from home: More Vietnamese leaving for richer countries

Away from home: More Vietnamese leaving for richer countries

Nearly 100,000 Vietnamese people leave the country each year to live in a more developed nation, according to data from the International Organization for Migration.

     
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-2

Vietnam's Mekong Delta crying out for flood waters, again

White fish, crabs and water lilies are proving hard to find for farmers in the south. 
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-4

Too hot to work: Vietnam is losing to excessive heat

Vietnam is set to lose 10.7 percent of its GDP to climate change by 2030. 
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-6

Provincial court rejects lawsuits filed against Taiwanese fish killer Formosa

A local judge said current law prohibits the court from hearing the 506 petitions.
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-8

Saigon restaurant accused of charging Australian $39,000 for dinner

The downtown restaurant vanished soon after the man realized what had happened.
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-10

Chinese woman arrested for abducting pregnant Vietnamese 12-year old

14 Vietnamese women and girls have been abducted and sold in Yunnan Province since 2011.
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-12

Dead fish hit the streets as Vietnamese farmers protest pollution

Farmers have demanded compensation from seafood processors in Vung Tau for polluting the waters, but with little effect.       
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-14

Vietnam arrests Facebooker accused of distorting facts, defaming police

Her stories of people ending up dead in police custody were described as defamatory.
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-16

Vietnam wary as China commissions nuclear power plants near border

Energy experts urge Vietnam to keep an eye on what's going on the other side.
weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-18

Smoggy Saigon raises health concerns

Residents have been advised to wear face masks to avoid respiratory diseases.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“Almost no one depends on their official salary anymore... There are actually many rich people in Vietnam's public sector.” -- Tran Xuan Cau, Professor of the National Economics University

Vietnam's civil servants manage nice homes, cars on meager pay
 

PHOTO OF THE WEEK

weekly-roundup-migration-of-the-rich-nuclear-anxiety-dinner-deceit-and-more-19

In Vietnam’s northern highlands, a mosaic of natural beauties

