Weekly roundup: Local-foreign food battles, Vietnam's residency red tape, Samsung on labor abuse claims and more

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food
We invite locals and foreigners to try popular Vietnamese food and drinks and their similarly famous foreign versions to decide a winner.
Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam
A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at dawn of an inevitable reform.
Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution
The popular Hoan Kiem Lake is contaminated with harmful bacteria and toxic metals.
Vietnam presses ahead with trial of fugitive oil executive
That will be the latest high-profile trial, scheduled for February 2018 at the latest, to take place as Vietnam's corruption crackdown widens.
Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam
'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'
Vietnam puts high-risk projects on pollution surveillance list, including Formosa
The environment ministry is trying to prevent disasters like the toxic spill that ravaged the central coast last year.
Samsung dismisses labor abuse claims in Vietnam
Samsung said a sample size of 45 female workers is insufficient to conclude its workers suffer from health problems like fatigue, dizziness and miscarriages.
Disgruntled drivers jam up newly reopened toll station again in southern Vietnam
Police were forced to detain two disobeying protesters, and cars were eventually allowed to pass through for free twice as chaos ensued.
HCMC to raise traffic fines, tobacco tax using new-found power: top leader
The city has been given more autonomy but many people are worried it will attract a wave of migration.
Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy
An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis.
Video catches man driving truck with foot while talking on phone in Saigon
Fried Hanoi catfish worth traveling across the world for, says Bloomberg