VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Local-foreign food battles, Vietnam's residency red tape, Samsung on labor abuse claims and more

By Staff reporters   December 3, 2017 | 09:28 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more

Vietnam's street food vs foreign fast food

We invite locals and foreigners to try popular Vietnamese food and drinks and their similarly famous foreign versions to decide a winner.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-2

Stuck in limbo: How residency red tape binds millions of migrants in Vietnam

A vicious tool at worst and a nationwide burden at best, the residency book finds itself at dawn of an inevitable reform.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-4

Hanoi to clean up iconic lake two years after legendary turtle dies of pollution

The popular Hoan Kiem Lake is contaminated with harmful bacteria and toxic metals.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-6

Vietnam presses ahead with trial of fugitive oil executive

That will be the latest high-profile trial, scheduled for February 2018 at the latest, to take place as Vietnam's corruption crackdown widens.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-8

Compulsory social insurance unnerves foreign employees in Vietnam

'It makes no sense to pay the insurance. I would rather keep the money.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-10

Vietnam puts high-risk projects on pollution surveillance list, including Formosa

The environment ministry is trying to prevent disasters like the toxic spill that ravaged the central coast last year.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-12

Samsung dismisses labor abuse claims in Vietnam

Samsung said a sample size of 45 female workers is insufficient to conclude its workers suffer from health problems like fatigue, dizziness and miscarriages.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-14

Disgruntled drivers jam up newly reopened toll station again in southern Vietnam

Police were forced to detain two disobeying protesters, and cars were eventually allowed to pass through for free twice as chaos ensued.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-16

HCMC to raise traffic fines, tobacco tax using new-found power: top leader

The city has been given more autonomy but many people are worried it will attract a wave of migration.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-18

Wartime bomb discovered in Hanoi a stark reminder of a lethal Vietnam War legacy

An estimated 800,000 tons of unexploded ordnance still remain scattered across Vietnam, killing and maiming civilians on a regular basis.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Video catches man driving truck with foot while talking on phone in Saigon
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-local-foreign-food-battles-vietnams-residency-red-tape-samsung-on-labor-abuse-claims-and-more-21

Fried Hanoi catfish worth traveling across the world for, says Bloomberg
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top