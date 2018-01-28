VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Last-minute loss for Vietnam's football, American teacher's 'Logan-Paul' scandal, shark fins on embassy roof and more

By Staff reporters   January 28, 2018 | 12:02 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam comes second in U23 Asian Cup after losing 1-2 to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan scored their second goal in the last minute of extra time.
Vietnam storms to U23 Asian Cup final after beating Qatar on penalties

Vietnam's 4-3 win over Qatar in AFC U23 Championship semifinal marks a new episode in Vietnam's football history.
American teacher in hot water for disrespecting Vietnam's late revered general

Daniel Hauer's offensive Facebook comment has received a public backlash and he now faces a fine of up to $4,400.
Shark fins on Vietnamese embassy roof in Chile bought by diplomat's relative: statement

The official statement by the embassy claims the fins were purchased at a market in Santiago.
Vietnam’s garment workers dangling on a thread at bottom of income divide: Oxfam

‘One pair of shoes that we make is valued more than our whole month’s salary.’
Vietnamese diva breaks onto Billboard′s ′World Albums Top 10′

My Tam has been making a name for herself on the international stage.
Vietnam, US begin Agent Orange cleanup at former wartime air base

Bien Hoa Airport is the largest remaining dioxin hotspot in Vietnam.
Foreign man wanted for allegedly setting Hanoi woman on fire

He was seen near the victim’s shop with a can of liquid shortly before the incident happened.
Vietnam’s runaway bigwig stands second trial for embezzlement

The hearing comes just two days after Trinh Xuan Thanh was sentenced to life for causing million-dollar losses at PetroVietnam.
Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief

Tackling corruption at a local level and filtering out corrupt officials are on the campaign's main agenda.
Deputy PM cries 'Vietnam still wins' despite defeat to Uzbekistan
Football fans cry then cheer as Vietnam U23 lets crown slip through fingers to Uzbekistan
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
