Weekly roundup: Holiday stress, pollution deaths, 'bikini airline' and more

January 21, 2017 | 06:50 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Saigon airport overloaded as families flock to pick up relatives from abroad

Welcome parties greeting relatives returning for Tet have strained Tan Son Nhat's facilities to bursting.
Grab your bags and run: How Saigon airport congestion triggers holiday stress

A sea of vehicles surrounding Tan Son Nhat means check-in these days often begins with a frantic dash down the street.
Scientists warn of pollution-related deaths in Indonesia, Vietnam

Unless new coal plants in energy hungry SE Asia are scrapped, more will die.
When Trump starts being a threat to the Vietnamese way of life

Trump may seem entertaining, but his madness won't mean anything good for Vietnam.
Overseas ambitions test Vietnam's 'bikini airline' amid skepticism over growth

VietJet's CEO plans to push into China, Australia and Russia.
On the beers in Vietnam?

Vietnamese nhau means 'eating and drinking for no particular purpose'.
Eating the Vietnamese New Year

Believe it or not, Tet is very much about how much you can stomach.
When is the best time for your dream trip to Vietnam's Ha Long Bay?

Lonely Planet has named the Vietnamese natural wonder among the best destinations for a 'stunning escape' in 2017.
Turkey’s targeted teachers find refuge in Vietnam

'I’m happy in Vietnam; this is a peaceful country.'
Ho Chi Minh City named world’s 2nd most dynamic city

Technology and innovation propel the economic hub and Hanoi into the top 10 of fastest changing cities around the world.
Experts 'greatly disappointed' by yet another Mekong hydropower dam
Vietnamese Kitchen Gods: A love affair retold
