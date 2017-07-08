VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Hanoi's motorbike ban, baby boom, landmark renovations and more

By VnExpress   July 8, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

It’s official: Hanoi steamrolls motorbike ban bill through

Cars will also be restricted, but not subject to a blanket ban.
Vietnamese man detained for killing American tourist in Saigon

The suspect said his victim had accused him of selling fake drugs.
Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes south

The finger-pointing parade goes unabated in Vietnam's transport sector.
Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes

Dairy giant Vinamilk stays on top, followed by military-run Viettel.
This is why tourists can't go inside Saigon's iconic church

Parts of the 137-year-old cathedral had fallen into disrepair due to the weather.
Saigon restaurant manager arrested for charging Australian tourist $30,000 for dinner

He has been accused of asking his staff to swipe the tourist’s credit cards several times.
Vietnam's pork crisis ain't over yet 

Vietnamese farmers have been hit by a glut in supply for months.
Buffalo fighting festival suspended after man gored to death in Vietnam

The incident has prompted the public to call for a permanent end to the tradition.
This is why Vietnam is crowned world's cheapest place to stay beautiful

Fancy a new nose? Welcome to Vietnam.
Vietnam's economic growth to out-tiger China by 2018: UBS report

Increased foreign investment is putting Vietnam on the right track.
Make more babies: Ho Chi Minh City leader's call to create future workforce
Under the bridge: Hanoi's railway residents skeptical about renovation plan
