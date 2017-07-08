Weekly roundup: Hanoi's motorbike ban, baby boom, landmark renovations and more

|
It’s official: Hanoi steamrolls motorbike ban bill through
Cars will also be restricted, but not subject to a blanket ban.
|
Vietnamese man detained for killing American tourist in Saigon
The suspect said his victim had accused him of selling fake drugs.
|
Vietnam's railway network blames budget airlines as bottom line goes southThe finger-pointing parade goes unabated in Vietnam's transport sector.
|
Here are the most valuable brands in Vietnam, as listed by Forbes
Dairy giant Vinamilk stays on top, followed by military-run Viettel.
|
This is why tourists can't go inside Saigon's iconic church
Parts of the 137-year-old cathedral had fallen into disrepair due to the weather.
|
Saigon restaurant manager arrested for charging Australian tourist $30,000 for dinner
He has been accused of asking his staff to swipe the tourist’s credit cards several times.
|
Vietnam's pork crisis ain't over yet
Vietnamese farmers have been hit by a glut in supply for months.
|
Buffalo fighting festival suspended after man gored to death in Vietnam
The incident has prompted the public to call for a permanent end to the tradition.
|
This is why Vietnam is crowned world's cheapest place to stay beautiful
Fancy a new nose? Welcome to Vietnam.
|
Vietnam's economic growth to out-tiger China by 2018: UBS reportIncreased foreign investment is putting Vietnam on the right track.
|
Make more babies: Ho Chi Minh City leader's call to create future workforce
|
Under the bridge: Hanoi's railway residents skeptical about renovation plan