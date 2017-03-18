Weekly roundup: Hanoi goes global, submarine power, life quality ranking and more

|
Hanoi goes global: CNN broadcasts the best of Vietnam's capital
Australian travel writer Phoebe Lee takes viewers to the city's top spots as part of a $2 mln tourism deal.
|
Kong has come and gone, now what?
Vietnam is doing everything it can to remind the world that it gave the successful Hollywood movie the ‘perfect’ set.
|
Should you stop exercising because of Hanoi's pollution?
And where are the best spots in the city for your outdoor workout?
|
Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation
Hanoi and Saigon came in 152nd and 156th out of 231 cities in a new global ranking.
|
The day Vietnam lost a Spratly reef to China
A total of 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending reefs in the Spratly Archipelago on March 14, 1988, and they lost Gac Ma.
|
The visa issue: Vietnam named among most unfriendly places for tourists
In terms of visa requirements, most regional peers have made it much easier for visitors.
|
Vietnam's 2017 coffee exports may dip on low stock as uncertainty mounts
A coffee association sees shipments fall 25-30 percent this year.
|
Vietnam's new-found submarine power and where it came from
Vietnam’s Navy is now equipped with six powerful Kilo-class submarines, the last one arriving in January from Russia.
|
What will become of Saigon's backpacker district after street cleanup campaign?
The area, known for its vibrant and messy culture, is now a headache for officials who want to tidy up the city.
|
A diplomatic kerfuffle in Phnom Penh reminds us that the U.S. owes Vietnam $25.7 billion.
|
Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition