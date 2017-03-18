Weekly roundup: Hanoi goes global, submarine power, life quality ranking and more

VnExpress International
By VnExpress   March 18, 2017 | 10:20 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Hanoi goes global: CNN broadcasts the best of Vietnam's capital

Australian travel writer Phoebe Lee takes viewers to the city's top spots as part of a $2 mln tourism deal.
Kong has come and gone, now what?

Vietnam is doing everything it can to remind the world that it gave the successful Hollywood movie the ‘perfect’ set.
Should you stop exercising because of Hanoi's pollution?

And where are the best spots in the city for your outdoor workout?
Vietnam's major cities rank low in quality of life calculation

Hanoi and Saigon came in 152nd and 156th out of 231 cities in a new global ranking.
The day Vietnam lost a Spratly reef to China

A total of 64 Vietnamese soldiers died defending reefs in the Spratly Archipelago on March 14, 1988, and they lost Gac Ma.
The visa issue: Vietnam named among most unfriendly places for tourists

In terms of visa requirements, most regional peers have made it much easier for visitors.
Vietnam's 2017 coffee exports may dip on low stock as uncertainty mounts

A coffee association sees shipments fall 25-30 percent this year.
Vietnam's new-found submarine power and where it came from

Vietnam’s Navy is now equipped with six powerful Kilo-class submarines, the last one arriving in January from Russia.
What will become of Saigon's backpacker district after street cleanup campaign?

The area, known for its vibrant and messy culture, is now a headache for officials who want to tidy up the city.
It's payback time, America

A diplomatic kerfuffle in Phnom Penh reminds us that the U.S. owes Vietnam $25.7 billion.
Vietnam tells firms to stop YouTube and Facebook ads
Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition
