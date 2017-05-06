VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: From Saigon to Ho Chi Minh City, drinking ban, Vinglish and more

By VnExpress   May 6, 2017 | 11:58 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more

How Saigon became Ho Chi Minh City: the history of a name

To veterans, the city has always been known by its current name, long before the war ended.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-2

A closer look at Hanoi's much-anticipated sky train

The first station of the much-awaited Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban rail link is almost ready for its grand opening.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-4

Ho Chi Minh City’s top leader faces the music for ‘serious violations’ at state energy giant

Dinh La Thang is facing punitive measures for mismanagement at PetroVietnam.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-6

Sing, don't drink: Vietnam weighs banning booze in karaoke bars

Late night drinking dens may lose their core clientele if the ban is approved.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-8

Hot, crowded and loud: Images that sum up the holiday in Vietnam

The festive 4-day holiday has come and gone.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-10

A war within: Vietnamese women warriors search for inner peace in Zen

Leaving their youth behind, they brought home physical and emotional pains that could not be healed but only eased by their faith in Buddhism.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-12

Hanoi slowly choking on rising air pollution

A new study has found that air quality in the capital can soar up to 10 times higher than World Health Organization limits.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-14

You say tomato, I say to-may-toe: Bridging the third-language barrier in Vietnam

If you’re still struggling to be understood, perhaps the problem lies with you.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-16

Adventure is out there in Vietnam’s cave kingdom

Useful tips from travel publisher Rough Guides can give both novice and experienced explorers a good start.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-18

The social guide to drinking in Hanoi

The city promises great rewards for those who look beyond the Old Quarter beer joints.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

China's Silk Road threatens the mighty Mekong River
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-from-saigon-to-ho-chi-minh-city-drinking-ban-vinglish-and-more-21

Fireworks festival explodes into life in Da Nang
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top