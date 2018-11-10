VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Formula One ambitions, coffee success stories, Saigon pet pig and more

November 10, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam’s breast cancer warriors bare their breasts

Breast cancer survivors, patients and relatives of those who have died are taking the fight forward by sharing powerful stories.

Hanoi announces 5.5km circuit for 2020 F1 race

Vietnam’s first Formula 1 race in 2020 will have a 5.565km long circuit in Hanoi, officials said Wednesday.
Which are Vietnam’s most successful coffee chains?

Highlands Coffee reported sales of VND1.24 trillion ($53.23 million) last year making it Vietnam’s largest coffee chain in terms of revenues.
Vietnam’s highway robbers put traffic safety at risk

Components of a major expressway in southern Vietnam are being stolen repeatedly, putting vehicles at risk and causing mounting losses.
A Chinese author who won generations of Vietnamese hearts

Jin Yong and his legacy will live on forever in the hearts of many Vietnamese readers.
November, the best time to visit these awesome Vietnamese destinations

As chilly November arrives it is the best time to pay a visit to these places.
Former Vietnamese refugee wins prestigious award for fighting human trafficking

Diep Vuong, the latest winner of the Global Citizen Award instituted by Henley & Partners. Photo courtesy of Pacific Links Foundation
Vietnam’s retirement age rise worries blue-collar workers

Bill meant to smooth pension payment in aging country, but older workers are not sure they want to continue for longer.

Wet markets dominate, but convenience stores inch up

While traditional markets still dominate Vietnamese shopping, convenience stores are becoming more popular.
No rain, no floods: central Vietnam suffering worsens

It’s the flooding season, but central Vietnam has been longing for rains for the past three months.
Vietnam shouldn’t bank heavily on trade war benefits: experts
Near downtown Hanoi, residents take their bikes for a walk
Tags: Vietnam weekly roundup news Vietnam news
 
