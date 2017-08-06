Weekly roundup: forgotten Agent Orange victims, runaway bigwig's homecoming, dengue fever in Hanoi, and more

|
Vietnam's forgotten Agent Orange victims
56 years after the U.S. began spraying Agent Orange over Vietnam, its victims still face skepticism from both governments.
|
Vietnam’s most wanted runaway bigwig 'turns himself in': police
It remains unclear where Trinh Xuan Thanh has been hiding out after Vietnam issued an international arrest warrant for him.
|
|
In Vietnam, it's harder for college hopefuls to become a military officer than a doctor
Military academies are demanding top marks from this year's batch of high school graduates.
|
Drug district in highly-populated Saigon slum set for demolition
There's going to be no hiding when the builders move in.
|
Dengue fever sweeping across Hanoi
The outbreak is showing no signs of letting up, and many people have lost faith in health authorities.
|
'I turned myself in': Vietnam's former oil exec confesses on state television
His confession dovetails with Vietnam's official line on why he returned, but it remains unclear how he did so.
|
Cheese lava bread hits Ho Chi Minh City
The good old cheese lava bread with a Vietnamese twist on top. People lava it!
|
Saigon restarts plan to adjust school, office hours to clear clogged streets
8 million private vehicles are now choking the city's streets, and desperate times call for desperate measures.
|
Not so fast: Why construction of Hanoi rail line has slowed to an expensive delay
The line was supposed to be up and running this year, but not even half of it has been finished.
|
For the top 5 banh mi in Saigon, follow the locals
Long lines of customers are a dead giveaway for a true taste of the city’s delicious street food.
|
Space-saving in Saigon: How tiny lives squeeze into the big city