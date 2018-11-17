Weekly roundup: Foreigners-friendly policies, education refuge, street begging and more

|
HCMC seeks foreign talents to work in government agencies
HCMC’s search for people with ‘exceptional skills and expertise...’ to work in municipal departments may include foreigners.
Vagaries of an American vagrant’s life in Vietnam
He has studied in Vietnam, taught tennis and fathered a beautiful boy. Now, he’s a ‘professional beggar’ on Saigon’s streets.
Fears of financial overreach rise over Vietnam’s first high speed railway
Experts feel Vietnam can’t carry the financial burden of the high speed railway project, given significant difficulties in attracting funds.
Woman still pines for child she sent to US 43 years ago
Thought her baby would be better off in America, but has been remorseful, and single, ever since
Vietnam gets ready to lift foreign ownership caps
A new draft law is set to attract more foreign investment into multiple sectors by removing foreign ownership caps.
Businesses in Vietnam close down at increasing rate
The number of enterprises closing down in the year to date hit 67,000, double the number in the same period last year.
Nature-friendly Vietnamese community uses one coffin for 100 plus years
For more than a century, every deceased resident of Long Son Island has been buried in the same coffin.
Hollywood flick 'The Terminal' gets twisted at Saigon airport
Airport officials are at a loss. A foreigner with no identification papers in deteriorating health is on a hunger strike.
When the school becomes a child’s only refuge
Harrowing real life stories of children show that education is the only light that can chase darkness from their lives.
Vietnamese students spend $881 million on US education in 2017
Despite the administration’s hardline immigration policies, the U.S. remains a popular overseas study destination for Vietnamese students.
Six years on, Saigon's first metro line nowhere near completion