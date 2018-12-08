Weekly roundup: Football joy, Hanoi food tour, Hoi An coracle and more

|
Bathroom nightmare haunts Vietnamese students
Dingy floors, broken doors and filthy walls are a daily horror show for many Vietnamese school students.
Vietnam buries past ghosts, storms into AFF Cup finals
Vietnam booked a berth in the final of the AFF Suzuki Cup 2018 with 4-2 semifinal aggregate over the Philippines.
Vietjet plane loses wheels on landing in Central Highlands
Six passengers were hospitalized Thursday after the nose wheels of a Vietjet plane flew off while landing.
Facebook’s country director in Vietnam resigns
Le Diep Kieu Trang will stop working as director of Facebook’s operations in Vietnam from January 1 next year.
Saigon plans to ease its density, here's how
Every five years, HCMC grows by the average population of one of its districts - a million.
A culinary experience turns soulful on a Hanoi downtown street
Ly Quoc Su street which connects an iconic cathedral with Hang Bong Street offers many variations of a Hanoi dining theme.
Cashless services explode in Vietnam
Vietnam’s central bank says the value of cashless transactions more than doubled over the first three quarters of 2018.
Vietjet CEO climbs Forbes list of World’s Most Powerful Women
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao has been named the 44th most powerful woman in the world by Forbes, up 11 places from last year.
Vietnam eyes $10,000 per capita income by 2035
Vietnam has set target of increasing GDP per capita to $6,500 in 2030, and $10,000, or four times the current value, in 2035.
Solar power investment rush poses an overload risk
The investment rush in solar energy could end up testing Vietnam’s weak power infrastructure, experts say.
