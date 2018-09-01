VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

September 1, 2018 | 06:55 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea

Vietnam fought hard until the last minute but failed to overcome early goals from the defending champions on Wednesday.
HCMC considering downtown curb on motorbikes

Motorbikes may no longer be the most popular means of transport in HCMC if it approves a proposal from the transport ministry to limit their numbers.
Explore Nha Trang in 36 hours

In 36 hours, you can go diving, visit islands and try the amazing local cuisine.
South China Sea is ‘on low boil,’ analysts warn

While the situation in the South China Sea is not as tense as it has sometimes been before, China has kept consolidating its position.
Producers in China eye Vietnam in wake of US tariffs

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is causing many businesses to consider moving some of their operations out of China.
Feasibility report ready for Vietnam’s $58 billion high-speed railroad

Vietnam’s north-south high-speed railway is expected to cost $58 billion, according to a feasibility report released at a meeting Tuesday.
Vietnam’s centuries-old town is where to go on your gap year

Many travelers are taking a gap year to exotic parts of the world and they have expressed big interest in Vietnam’s Hoi An. 
In Vietnam, Monsanto is guilty until proven innocent

Monsanto can’t be given a license to make a killing in the same country where Agent Orange suffering continues.
Vietnamese, foreigners pray for John McCain’s soul in Hanoi

People in Hanoi have placed flowers and burned incense at the Truc Bach Lake, where John McCain was captured 51 years ago.
Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches

Vacation enthusiasts are busy making travel plans for the three-day-long break to mark Vietnam’s Independence Day on September 2.
 The boys have revived more than Vietnam's footballing fortunes
Hanoi cartoon exhibition revisits ‘subsidized’ humor
