Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Vietnam’s dream of final debut at Asiad ends in 1-3 defeat to South Korea
Vietnam fought hard until the last minute but failed to overcome early goals from the defending champions on Wednesday.
HCMC considering downtown curb on motorbikes
Motorbikes may no longer be the most popular means of transport in HCMC if it approves a proposal from the transport ministry to limit their numbers.
In 36 hours, you can go diving, visit islands and try the amazing local cuisine.
South China Sea is ‘on low boil,’ analysts warn
While the situation in the South China Sea is not as tense as it has sometimes been before, China has kept consolidating its position.
Producers in China eye Vietnam in wake of US tariffs
The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China is causing many businesses to consider moving some of their operations out of China.
Feasibility report ready for Vietnam’s $58 billion high-speed railroad
Vietnam’s north-south high-speed railway is expected to cost $58 billion, according to a feasibility report released at a meeting Tuesday.
Vietnam’s centuries-old town is where to go on your gap year
Many travelers are taking a gap year to exotic parts of the world and they have expressed big interest in Vietnam’s Hoi An.
In Vietnam, Monsanto is guilty until proven innocent
Monsanto can’t be given a license to make a killing in the same country where Agent Orange suffering continues.
Vietnamese, foreigners pray for John McCain’s soul in Hanoi
People in Hanoi have placed flowers and burned incense at the Truc Bach Lake, where John McCain was captured 51 years ago.
Where to go on holiday? Vietnam’s beaches
Vacation enthusiasts are busy making travel plans for the three-day-long break to mark Vietnam’s Independence Day on September 2.
The boys have revived more than Vietnam's footballing fortunes
