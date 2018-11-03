VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Fake news control, foreign debts, exotic markets and more

November 3, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam sets up facility to monitor all social network messages: minister 

The government is stepping up efforts to combat fake news on social networks, information minister Nguyen Manh Hung has told the National Assembly.
Vietnam’s increasing foreign debts a cause for worry

Vietnam’s rising foreign debt in recent years is affecting its credibility and making borrowing harder, officials and economists warn.
Edible snakes at Vietnam seafood market

This market in southern Vietnam is not for the faint-hearted as there is more to it than meets the eyes.
The artless art of censorship in Vietnam

Clueless cultural czars are stunting Vietnamese creativity with arbitrary stances on what art should and should not be.
Fatal mishaps prompt Vietnamese province to curb traffic violations by foreigners

 A spate of fatal accidents is pushing Ha Giang Province to clamp down on traffic violations by foreigners.
Vietnam’s influential Buddhist leader says he is back home for good

 Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh, who has returned from Thailand to his native Vietnam, said he is back for good.
Finding Phong finds a paying audience in Vietnam

Will people pay to watch documentaries in Vietnam? A film about a transgender person has raised hopes they will.
Illegal money exchange a normal practice in Vietnam

The unofficial currency exchange market functions normally in Vietnam although a man was recently fined heavily for a $100 transaction.

Tea-based drinks trump coffee by far in Saigon: study

 In the ready-to-drink and ready-to-serve beverage segments, tea is far more popular than coffee, a new report says.
Yet another Saigon ‘super project’ cages residents in limbo for 20+ years

 Not far from downtown Saigon, thousands of Thanh Da Peninsula residents live ‘without any right’ in their own houses
Don’t waste public money, get selective: parliament members
Not bread and butter, but it’s a piece of cake
