Weekly roundup: Facebook's prevalence in Vietnam, corruption crackdown, Ho Chi Minh City's autonomy and more

September 17, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Why Vietnam can't hold back Facebook

Unlike China, Vietnam has embraced Facebook, with plans for creating a homegrown rival courting skepticism.
Foreign tourists keep flocking to Vietnam, but whether they come back is another story

Poor promotions, unfriendly visa policy and dizzying development at the expense of natural attractions are turning visitors away.
'I was brutally and maliciously assaulted': Kong director recalls Saigon bar fight

Authorities are taking the case seriously after Vietnam's tourism ambassador was hospitalized with head injuries.
Gov't agrees to give HCMC more autonomy

The city will have authority over 'certain matters' which are currently controlled by ministries and other central government units.
Hanoi air is unsafe most of the time, coal plants blamed

The worst air pollution does not fall during busy traffic hours.
Thousands flood opening of H&M's first Vietnam store

Free gift vouchers were on offer for those lucky enough to squeeze into the store.
Will more heads topple as Vietnam’s scandalous graft trial nears verdict?

A huge banking-sector corruption trial is all set to open a can of worms as Vietnam’s anti-graft move plows ahead. 
The more kids the merrier? Not for parents in Saigon

The cost of raising one child is pushing the limit for many families in the city with the country's lowest birth rate.
As more Vietnamese fall prey to human trafficking, UK calls for tighter controls on nail bars

Victims trafficked from Vietnam most commonly end up in labor exploitation, often in cannabis cultivation and nail bars.
Saigon’s second metro line held up by seven-year delay

Under the new schedule, the city may have to wait another decade before the line is up and running.
Top Vietnamese lawmaker calls for setting up 'red-light areas' in special economic zones
Photographer bares all with Vietnam’s first nude exhibition
