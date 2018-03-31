VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: expat haven, aviation boom, sexual assault bias, and more

By VnExpress   March 31, 2018 | 01:10 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam named one of the friendliest places on Earth for expats

More than 80 percent of expats describe the Vietnamese as welcoming, and 16 percent plan to stay forever.
South Korean firms abandon China for Vietnam amid strained relations

With rapid economic growth, Vietnam is considered a land of opportunities by S. Korean firms experiencing a boycott in China.
Chinese blockbuster pulled from Vietnamese theaters

'Operation Red Sea' has stirred controversy due to a scene showing Chinese warships in disputed waters.
Vietnamese bankers nabbed in $10.8 million fraud case

The mastermind behind the massive scam is still hiding overseas.
Chinese tourists flood into Vietnam on ‘zero dollar’ tours

Famous attractions are packed with visitors arriving on dodgy package tours.
Vietnam to use French consulting firm's plan to expand largest airport

ADPi's proposal includes building a new terminal but no new runway for Tan Son Nhat Airport.
Ingrained bias prevents female rape victims in Vietnam from seeking justice: UN

Girls who appeared physically unhurt were told to stay quiet so they can find husbands.
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec given 18-year sentence in $35 million graft case

Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate corruption case.
Grab’s deal to buy Uber sparks fear of price hike in Vietnam

With the competition gone, the road is clear for Grab to start manipulating prices.
Flying into the future: Check-in at Vietnam's planned largest airport

The final design of the multi-billion-dollar Long Thanh Airport has been approved by the Ministry of Transport.
Vietnamese temple or Japanese shrine? Spirited away in a Saigon pagoda
