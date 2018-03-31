Weekly roundup: expat haven, aviation boom, sexual assault bias, and more

|
Vietnam named one of the friendliest places on Earth for expats
More than 80 percent of expats describe the Vietnamese as welcoming, and 16 percent plan to stay forever.
|
South Korean firms abandon China for Vietnam amid strained relations
With rapid economic growth, Vietnam is considered a land of opportunities by S. Korean firms experiencing a boycott in China.
|
Chinese blockbuster pulled from Vietnamese theaters
'Operation Red Sea' has stirred controversy due to a scene showing Chinese warships in disputed waters.
|
Vietnamese bankers nabbed in $10.8 million fraud case
The mastermind behind the massive scam is still hiding overseas.
|
Chinese tourists flood into Vietnam on ‘zero dollar’ tours
Famous attractions are packed with visitors arriving on dodgy package tours.
|
Vietnam to use French consulting firm's plan to expand largest airport
ADPi's proposal includes building a new terminal but no new runway for Tan Son Nhat Airport.
|
Ingrained bias prevents female rape victims in Vietnam from seeking justice: UN
Girls who appeared physically unhurt were told to stay quiet so they can find husbands.
|
Fallen Vietnamese oil exec given 18-year sentence in $35 million graft case
Dinh La Thang has already been sentenced to 13 years behind bars for a separate corruption case.
|
Grab’s deal to buy Uber sparks fear of price hike in Vietnam
With the competition gone, the road is clear for Grab to start manipulating prices.
|
Flying into the future: Check-in at Vietnam's planned largest airport
The final design of the multi-billion-dollar Long Thanh Airport has been approved by the Ministry of Transport.
|
Vietnamese temple or Japanese shrine? Spirited away in a Saigon pagoda