VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more

December 22, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more

English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?

Opinion is not divided on the desirability of learning English, but making it an official language is easier said than done.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 2

Vietnam write history, win AFF championship

Entire nation is going to have a sleepless night as Vietnam won the AFF cup after an excellent return game against Malaysia..
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 4

Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam

The tenor and content of an anti-abortion campaign launched by two men has been slammed as sexist, clueless and patriarchal.

weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 6

Vietjet CEO becomes first Vietnamese Bloomberg game changer

Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao is in Bloomberg’s list of 50 people who’ve been business game changers in 2018.

weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 8

Number of Chinese buying high-end Saigon apartments skyrockets

Attractive prices and returns have seen the number of Chinese customers buying high-end apartments in HCMC soar this year.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 10

Quang Binh, the land of caves, has so much more

The magnificent cave systems in Quang Binh have justly hogged the limelight, but there are many other attractions to bask in.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 12

Most Vietnamese graduates interested in startups: survey

About 75 percent of Vietnamese graduates have either started their own business or are interested in opening one.

weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 14

‘Buddhist prayers’ by Vietnamese lensman one the best shots of the year: NatGeo

A photo taken by Tran Tuan Viet of a Buddhist ritual has been selected among 70 best shots of the year by National Geographic.

weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 16

Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in the world

Vietnamese consumer confidence has reached a global high thanks to optimism over jobs and personal finances.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 18

Google confirms Vietnam's biggest love is football

Google search trends for 2018 in Vietnam show that football was the most searched topic by Vietnamese internet users.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

LGBT teenagers, teachers discuss school stigma
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more - 21

Unforgettable: Vietnam’s AFF Cup 2018 journey
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22
Tags: Vietnam weekly roundup news Vietnam news
 
Read more
Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia

Vietnamese man caught with 5 kg of cannabis in Australia

22 Chinese caught making fake bank cards in southern Vietnam

22 Chinese caught making fake bank cards in southern Vietnam

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Four Vietnamese make AFF Cup team

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Minor boys who outed principal’s molestation expose systemic deficiencies

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Vietnam bank CEO gets life, property mogul 17 years in jail

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Wartime munitions found under Central Highlands road in Vietnam

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

Vietnam province to reward families with two daughters

 
go to top