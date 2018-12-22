Weekly roundup: English language debate, football marvel, upbeat consumers and more

|
English as an official language in Vietnam: would it work?
Opinion is not divided on the desirability of learning English, but making it an official language is easier said than done.
Vietnam write history, win AFF championship
Entire nation is going to have a sleepless night as Vietnam won the AFF cup after an excellent return game against Malaysia..
Anti-abortion campaign slammed as sexist, moralist in Vietnam
The tenor and content of an anti-abortion campaign launched by two men has been slammed as sexist, clueless and patriarchal.
Vietjet CEO becomes first Vietnamese Bloomberg game changer
Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao is in Bloomberg’s list of 50 people who’ve been business game changers in 2018.
Number of Chinese buying high-end Saigon apartments skyrockets
Attractive prices and returns have seen the number of Chinese customers buying high-end apartments in HCMC soar this year.
Quang Binh, the land of caves, has so much more
The magnificent cave systems in Quang Binh have justly hogged the limelight, but there are many other attractions to bask in.
Most Vietnamese graduates interested in startups: survey
About 75 percent of Vietnamese graduates have either started their own business or are interested in opening one.
‘Buddhist prayers’ by Vietnamese lensman one the best shots of the year: NatGeo
A photo taken by Tran Tuan Viet of a Buddhist ritual has been selected among 70 best shots of the year by National Geographic.
Vietnamese consumers among the most optimistic in the world
Vietnamese consumer confidence has reached a global high thanks to optimism over jobs and personal finances.
Google confirms Vietnam's biggest love is football
Google search trends for 2018 in Vietnam show that football was the most searched topic by Vietnamese internet users.
