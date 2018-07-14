Weekly roundup: Endangered Mekong, Spratly battle book, Saigon sewer heroes and more

|
Time’s running out for the Mekong giant catfish
Vietnamese restaurants are openly violating the law to include a critically endangered giant catfish on their menus..
'There has never been a year like this'
Turns out the deadly floods and intense heat of the last few months are just part of a big bleak picture.
US publisher buys rights to Vietnamese book on deadly sea battle with China
The book about the battle that saw 64 Vietnamese die defending Spratly reefs from China will be distributed worldwide in English.
Big 3 bottled tea makers in Vietnam strike it rich
Together, they have almost 90 percent of Vietnam’s growing ready-to-drink (RTD) market share.
Vietnam railways caught between a rock and a hard place
It needs to replace thousands of coaches and a hundred locomotives, but the one-meter track system itself is outdated.
Mekong Delta faces a bleaker future than people realize
A combination of negative developments has put at serious risk the viability of Vietnam's rice bowl as also the source of most of its seafood exports.
Egged on to culinary bliss in Saigon
Unique Saigonese cousin of this mega omelette is not something you will find in grandma’s cookbook.
Hoi An an ideal place to take it easy
CNN lists the ancient town in central Vietnam as one of 16 best places in the world to relax and unwind.
Vietnam's information minister punished in TV station acquisition case
The Party has acted against incumbent and former information ministers for serious violations in the illegal acquisition of a TV firm by MobiFone.
Soft drink firms make big money, pay small taxes in Vietnam
Four market leaders pay a miniscule amount as taxes on millions of dollars they rake in, it is claimed.
Saigon exhibition stirs debates for displaying real human organs
