Weekly roundup: education pressure, Youtube star, #MeToo

May 19, 2018 | 11:29 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Take a summer trip to Vietnam's 'Maldives'

Phu Quoc Island boasts sandy beaches, turquoise waters, historic relics, fresh seafood and more.
In a ‘degree mindset’ society, Vietnamese students carry heavy academic burden

An intensive curriculum and high expectations are robbing teenagers of their youth, and sometimes their lives.
Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia

'Run Now' was the most watched music video on YouTube globally in the 24 hours after its release.
E-commerce giants struggle to find profit in Vietnamese market

Some companies have been forced to shut down due to prolonged losses.
Chinese tourists enter Vietnam in controversial nine-dash line T-shirts

They were asked to take them off and give them to local police.
UNFPA ends deal with Vietnamese celeb accused of sexual harassment

It looks like Vietnam is having its #MeToo moment as three young women have spoken up.
Hanoi suffers alarming air pollution almost entire Q1 2018: report

Transportation, industrialization and energy production are to blame, according to locals.
Vietnamese mountain lodge named among world’s most unique

Just another reason to visit the roof of Vietnam, Sa Pa.
Convenience stores in Vietnam quadruple in six years: report

'Modern trade has a much higher growth rate than traditional trade in Vietnam.'
Vietnamese SOEs losing millions from foreign investment projects

Poor judgment and lack of experience in foreign markets have been blamed for the losses.
For kidney patients in Vietnam, it is either hemodialysis or organ black market
Dive into these archives and relive Saigon’s past
