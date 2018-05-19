Weekly roundup: education pressure, Youtube star, #MeToo

|
Take a summer trip to Vietnam's 'Maldives'
Phu Quoc Island boasts sandy beaches, turquoise waters, historic relics, fresh seafood and more.
|
In a ‘degree mindset’ society, Vietnamese students carry heavy academic burden
An intensive curriculum and high expectations are robbing teenagers of their youth, and sometimes their lives.
|
Young Vietnamese pop star breaks YouTube record in Asia
'Run Now' was the most watched music video on YouTube globally in the 24 hours after its release.
|
E-commerce giants struggle to find profit in Vietnamese market
Some companies have been forced to shut down due to prolonged losses.
|
Chinese tourists enter Vietnam in controversial nine-dash line T-shirts
They were asked to take them off and give them to local police.
|
UNFPA ends deal with Vietnamese celeb accused of sexual harassment
It looks like Vietnam is having its #MeToo moment as three young women have spoken up.
|
Hanoi suffers alarming air pollution almost entire Q1 2018: report
Transportation, industrialization and energy production are to blame, according to locals.
|
Vietnamese mountain lodge named among world’s most unique
Just another reason to visit the roof of Vietnam, Sa Pa.
|
Convenience stores in Vietnam quadruple in six years: report
'Modern trade has a much higher growth rate than traditional trade in Vietnam.'
|
Vietnamese SOEs losing millions from foreign investment projects
Poor judgment and lack of experience in foreign markets have been blamed for the losses.
|
For kidney patients in Vietnam, it is either hemodialysis or organ black market
|