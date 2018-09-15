Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

|
Dogs are back on the table in Vietnam
The debate has been joined yet again. Should we or should we not consume dog meat?
The roads to school and what they teach Vietnamese children
Every step many Vietnamese students take to school tells them something about the society and country they live in.
How to whiz through Saigon in a day
Here’s a guide to a whirlwind tour of Saigon that can be adjusted to suit particular moods and desires.
Saigon’s largest food court is hidden in plain sight
Many stalls in Saigon’s Ben Thanh Market unobtrusively serve several must-try Vietnamese dishes.
Made in Vietnam networks needed to bring Google, Facebook to heel
Vietnam needs its own networks to force Facebook, Google to comply with Vietnamese laws, a meeting heard Saturday.
Vietnam to offer pricing stimulus for wind energy projects
The PM’s in-principle approval of higher wind energy tariffs is expected to boost renewable energy investments in Vietnam.
A high drama gets underplayed in Vietnam
Hat boi, a Vietnamese operatic art form, is kept alive by poor artists afraid it will die with them.
Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor
TripAdvisor readers have picked Saigon’s War Remnants Museum among the world’s top 10 museums.
Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most
Vietnamese startups do not get the financial support they need from the government at the discovery and validation stages.
Vietnamese-Canadian author shortlisted for alternative Nobel Prize
Vietnamese-Canadian Kim Thuy, author of several acclaimed novels, has been shortlisted for the New Prize in Literature.
