VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more

September 15, 2018 | 08:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1)

Dogs are back on the table in Vietnam

The debate has been joined yet again. Should we or should we not consume dog meat?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 2

The roads to school and what they teach Vietnamese children

Every step many Vietnamese students take to school tells them something about the society and country they live in.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 4

How to whiz through Saigon in a day

Here’s a guide to a whirlwind tour of Saigon that can be adjusted to suit particular moods and desires.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 6

Saigon’s largest food court is hidden in plain sight

Many stalls in Saigon’s Ben Thanh Market unobtrusively serve several must-try Vietnamese dishes.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 8

Made in Vietnam networks needed to bring Google, Facebook to heel

Vietnam needs its own networks to force Facebook, Google to comply with Vietnamese laws, a meeting heard Saturday.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 10

Vietnam to offer pricing stimulus for wind energy projects

The PM’s in-principle approval of higher wind energy tariffs is expected to boost renewable energy investments in Vietnam.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 12

A high drama gets underplayed in Vietnam

Hat boi, a Vietnamese operatic art form, is kept alive by poor artists afraid it will die with them.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 14

Saigon’s war crimes museum named among world’s top 10 by TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor readers have picked Saigon’s War Remnants Museum among the world’s top 10 museums.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 16

Vietnam startups lack government support when it matters most

Vietnamese startups do not get the financial support they need from the government at the discovery and validation stages.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: Vietnams education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more (Bài clone - 1) - 18

Vietnamese-Canadian author shortlisted for alternative Nobel Prize

Vietnamese-Canadian Kim Thuy, author of several acclaimed novels, has been shortlisted for the New Prize in Literature.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Vietnam PM proposes shared ASEAN mobile network
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: Dog meat debate, flat ASEAN prospects, Saigon tour and more - 21

Royal symbols, opulence on display in central Vietnam
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's education plight, rise of ultra rich, holiday crowds and more

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Weekly roundup: Football fever, review of Monsanto's guilt, long weekend plan and more

Weekly roundup: Value of foreign degrees, Hanoi's expansion hoax, football victory and more

Weekly roundup: Value of foreign degrees, Hanoi's expansion hoax, football victory and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories education infrastructure ultra rich
 
Read more
Vietnam gov’t agencies on the mat in Mobifone TV deal

Vietnam gov’t agencies on the mat in Mobifone TV deal

Super Typhoon Mangkhut smashes into Philippines, forecast to move on to Vietnam

Super Typhoon Mangkhut smashes into Philippines, forecast to move on to Vietnam

Vietnam's national exam fraud probe claims another official

Vietnam's national exam fraud probe claims another official

Super typhoon Mangkhut has Vietnam in its sights

Super typhoon Mangkhut has Vietnam in its sights

Animal charity backs Hanoi decree against eating dogs

Animal charity backs Hanoi decree against eating dogs

Dogs are back on the table in Vietnam

Dogs are back on the table in Vietnam

Vietnam tells Facebook to remove 'toxic information'

Vietnam tells Facebook to remove 'toxic information'

 
go to top