Weekly roundup: Demise of Saigon's notorious slum, corruption crackdown, unqualified educators and more

What lies ahead for Saigon’s once-feared slum?
A long overdue development project has left residents in one of the city’s biggest slums in limbo for the past 17 years.
Rumor of banker's arrest wipes $2bln off Vietnam stock market
The government has stepped in to quell investor fears, saying false rumors sparked the crash.
One in 10 Vietnamese drug addicts living in Saigon
The country's biggest city also accounts for 16 percent of new HIV cases reported nationwide.
Vietnamese American man nicked for suspected car theft in southern Vietnam
A group of vigilantes chased the man down when they spotted him driving the stolen vehicle.
Saigon forecast to become Asia’s second fastest growing economy by 2021: report
Vietnam’s southern metropolis is on track to achieve 8 percent annual growth over the next five years.
Vietnam wins US defense pledges; American aircraft carrier to visit next year
It is believed to be the first visit by a U.S. aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War ended in 1975.
The man behind Saigon's sidewalk cleanup campaign returns to the streets
'The wards didn't take the task seriously and allowed the sidewalks to be retaken, so I have returned to deal with it.'
Vietnam officials flummoxed by Russian beggar on popular tourist island
Phu Quoc authorities want more power to deal with foreigners who beg, disrupt public order, cause traffic accidents and street fights.
Saigon’s food waste piles up to alarming levels
Vietnam's street food heaven has trouble finding space to dump organic waste, and it's not simply a matter of leftovers.
Vietnam widens crackdown on corruption-contaminated public sector. What's next?
Last week's downfall of oil and banking execs could mean Vietnam’s leadership is pointing both barrels at graft.