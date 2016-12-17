VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Death of a landmark, livability ranking, drug addiction, and more

By VnExpress   December 17, 2016 | 10:02 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more

Downfall: Death of a Saigon landmark, in the era of glass and concrete

As consumerist lifestyle takes over, heritage preservation becomes a ‘luxury’ concern.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-2

American surgeon helps poor Vietnamese patients face the world

Dr. McKay McKinnon has removed facial tumors for dozens of Vietnamese.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-4

Google reveals what Vietnamese searched for in 2016

Games, lottery and pop culture were among the year's hot topics besides international news like U.S. elections, Zika and Syria.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-6

Trump tells Vietnam prime minister he hopes ties will grow stronger

The two leaders discussed over the phone ways to promote trade ties.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-8

Vietnam may provide health insurance for people with HIV

The move comes at a time when international donors are cutting back funding for HIV/AIDS.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-10

Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City rank low in 'livable' index

Both cities 'have very inadequate road networks and transport systems.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-12

Vietnam weighs doubling overtime limit following calls from foreign firms

The proposed new cap on overtime in Vietnam is still lower than its neighbors.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-14

Vietnamese students: 3rd best coders of the world

Ho Chi Minh City University of Science owns talented coders, HackerRank has found.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-16

Why Vietnam should care about how much Chinese tourists splurge

More spending by Chinese visitors can boost Vietnam’s GDP by 1 percentage point.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-18

Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie

VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating the great Vu Bang’s favorite meals in Hanoi.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Vietnam's drug rehab riots: what went wrong
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-death-of-a-landmark-livability-ranking-drug-addiction-and-more-21

Rising stars: Vietnam’s Da Lat, Sa Pa named among best new destinations for 2017
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top