Weekly roundup: Death of a landmark, livability ranking, drug addiction, and more

Downfall: Death of a Saigon landmark, in the era of glass and concrete
As consumerist lifestyle takes over, heritage preservation becomes a ‘luxury’ concern.
American surgeon helps poor Vietnamese patients face the world
Dr. McKay McKinnon has removed facial tumors for dozens of Vietnamese.
Google reveals what Vietnamese searched for in 2016
Games, lottery and pop culture were among the year's hot topics besides international news like U.S. elections, Zika and Syria.
Trump tells Vietnam prime minister he hopes ties will grow stronger
The two leaders discussed over the phone ways to promote trade ties.
Vietnam may provide health insurance for people with HIV
The move comes at a time when international donors are cutting back funding for HIV/AIDS.
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City rank low in 'livable' index
Both cities 'have very inadequate road networks and transport systems.'
Vietnam weighs doubling overtime limit following calls from foreign firms
The proposed new cap on overtime in Vietnam is still lower than its neighbors.
Vietnamese students: 3rd best coders of the world
Ho Chi Minh City University of Science owns talented coders, HackerRank has found.
Why Vietnam should care about how much Chinese tourists splurge
More spending by Chinese visitors can boost Vietnam’s GDP by 1 percentage point.
Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie
VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating the great Vu Bang’s favorite meals in Hanoi.
Rising stars: Vietnam’s Da Lat, Sa Pa named among best new destinations for 2017