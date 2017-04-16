Weekly roundup: Dancing with bribery, confessions of an English teacher, best coffee and more

|
In Vietnam, a delicate dance with and against bribery
Surveys continually reflect how deeply bribery has come to color Vietnamese life.
|
How cigarettes are smuggled into Vietnam in broad daylight
Gangs employ locals to smuggle a billion cigarette packs from Cambodia and Laos.
|
Vietnamese ‘Hip-hop Queen’ Suboi breaks into Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia
Suboi is considered the first female rapper in Vietnam and has been dubbed Vietnam’s 'Queen of Hip-hop.'
|
Vietnam plans to teach foreign language from first grade
Obligatory foreign language studies currently start from sixth grade.
|
See how Vietnam has changed through the eyes of Google Earth
Satellite images show dramatic changes across Vietnam since 1984.
|
Has one tourist’s misfortune opened the doors to improved safety on Saigon’s streets?
|
Vietnam ranked among top 10 countries in women business ownership
In Vietnam, many women are engaged in entrepreneurship 'out of necessity or opportunity.'
|
Why I may never leave Vietnam: Confessions of an English teacher
Nice to meet you! I have a confession to make.
|
Blue is the coolest color: Where to find Vietnam’s most gorgeous water
Time magazine has picked 13 places around the world with the bluest water, including this island in southern Vietnam.
|
The best coffee shops in Hanoi for 2017
Our food critic explored the city and came up with this list of places loved by both locals and foreigners.
|
Social networks serving as platform for public trashing in Vietnam - national university