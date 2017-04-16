VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Dancing with bribery, confessions of an English teacher, best coffee and more

April 16, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

In Vietnam, a delicate dance with and against bribery

Surveys continually reflect how deeply bribery has come to color Vietnamese life.
How cigarettes are smuggled into Vietnam in broad daylight

Gangs employ locals to smuggle a billion cigarette packs from Cambodia and Laos.
Vietnamese ‘Hip-hop Queen’ Suboi breaks into Forbes' 30 Under 30 in Asia

Suboi is considered the first female rapper in Vietnam and has been dubbed Vietnam’s 'Queen of Hip-hop.'
Vietnam plans to teach foreign language from first grade

Obligatory foreign language studies currently start from sixth grade.
See how Vietnam has changed through the eyes of Google Earth

Satellite images show dramatic changes across Vietnam since 1984.
Mind your step in Saigon

Has one tourist’s misfortune opened the doors to improved safety on Saigon’s streets?
Vietnam ranked among top 10 countries in women business ownership

In Vietnam, many women are engaged in entrepreneurship 'out of necessity or opportunity.'
Why I may never leave Vietnam: Confessions of an English teacher

Nice to meet you! I have a confession to make.
Blue is the coolest color: Where to find Vietnam’s most gorgeous water

Time magazine has picked 13 places around the world with the bluest water, including this island in southern Vietnam.
The best coffee shops in Hanoi for 2017

Our food critic explored the city and came up with this list of places loved by both locals and foreigners.
Social networks serving as platform for public trashing in Vietnam - national university
Saigon on the phone
