Weekly roundup: cost of dying in Vietnam, false flowers marring vanishing trees, urban pollution, and more

In Vietnam, cost of dying soars as private cemeteries boom
As public cemeteries close, many Vietnamese find themselves faced with an unsavory choice: go big or go dust.
Unusually cheap flights give Americans perfect reason to visit Saigon
Round-trip deals from nine U.S. cities including New York and Los Angeles are on offer for less than $600.
Hanoi’s leader softens motorbike ban after public calls it ‘protection’ for cars
'The city will not ban but rather limit motorbikes in certain core areas of the downtown districts.'
Trump names new US ambassador to Vietnam
Daniel Kritenbrink will need the confirmation by the US Senate before being posted in Vietnam.
How Vietnamese continue to dream the American Dream
Vietnam has broken into the top 10 on significant rankings that reflect people's desire to live, study and settle down in the U.S.
Vietnam reaching a heady high in the global beer business
Drinkers are foaming at the mouth in 'the next key battleground for brewers.'
15 million people being drowned out by noise pollution in Vietnam: study
With horns blaring around the clock, it's difficult to find a quiet time to sleep for many workers.
Hanoi's disgruntled villagers to fight gov't decision over high-profile land dispute
Months after the tensions peaked with a hostage crisis, the city and the people still cannot reach an agreement.
2 killed in traffic carnage on Saigon street
Locals described the scene as a ‘war zone’ after an SUV crushed everything in its path.
Vietnam's major cities choking as pollution exacerbates
Urban areas are polluted by transportation, industrial production and daily activities.
A tale of tears and guilt as two girls switched at birth learn to accept their real parents in Vietnam