Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Hopping on and off a big red bus in Hanoi
Get inspired by daring Vietnamese women, reflect on war and peace, mingle with the crowds and experience some tranquility as VnExpress International takes a double-decker tour.
CEO absconds as another cryptocurrency firm implodes in Vietnam
Over a dozen investors of a cryptocurrency mining company have claimed to be victims of a fraud case after the company's director went missing, allegedly with their money.
Vietnamese real estate tycoon gets 9 years in prison for revealing state secrets
A real estate tycoon and two former police officials are to be jailed for 6-9 years for “deliberatly disclosing state secrets.”
Groom among dead as minibus-truck collision kills 13 in central Vietnam
Thirteen people were killed after a minibus and a container truck collided in Quang Nam Province early Monday morning.
Three days to be enchanted by Vietnam's untouched island paradise
Phu Quy, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Phan Thiet resort town in the south-central province of Binh Thuan, is not big or crowded like its better-known counterparts Phu Quoc and Nam Du.
10 places to eat the night away in Saigon
Night is when Saigon food lovers go out and search for some serious eats.
Vietnam's motorbike market bucks saturation forecasts
The motorbike market in Vietnam is growing steadily, proving saturation forecasters wrong, industry insiders say.
‘Little Baldy’ first military head to roll in Vietnam’s corruption crackdown
A Vietnamese military court on Tuesday sentenced former colonel Dinh Ngoc He to 12 years in jail.
Floods hit Mekong Delta farmers after Laos dam bursts
Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta as flooding has come earlier than expected.
Government not to extend deadline for solar power pricing incentives
The government has rejected a proposal by two ministries to extend pricing incentives for solar power projects in Ninh Thuan Province.
