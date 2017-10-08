VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Corruption and death, consumerist culture, foreigner-local salary disparity and more

By Staff reporters   October 8, 2017 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

In Vietnam, corruption can mean death. But so what? 

Unless the day-to-day corruption that affects the masses is rooted out, any anti-graft drive would be just cosmetic, analysts say.
Vietnam fires top leader of Da Nang for misconduct

Nguyen Xuan Anh is the latest political casualty of Vietnam's corruption crackdown and the second top leader of a major city to be fired since May.
It’s official: Trump to visit Vietnam for APEC summit

The confirmation came after the U.S. president had appeared non-committal about his planned visits to Vietnam and the Philippines. 
Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports

The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
Video captures Vietnamese cop kicking, throwing vendors’ trays during market cleanup

‘I know what I did was wrong but the officer was so rude,’ said one vendor whose fish basin was kicked off the sidewalk.
Wrap up: Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?

The key question remains, does foreigner bias exist, and if so, does it limit Vietnamese career opportunities.
8,000 workers walk out of shoe factory in northern Vietnam over bicycle parking dispute

The company has closed its gates to bicycles prompting nearby parking lots to double their fees.
Demystifying Vietnamese millennials' 'obsession' with bubble tea

Over the past month, Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.
After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.
Vietnamese photographer sheds light on deep-seated humiliation of body-shaming

Being exposed to 'both spectrums of body-shaming', he turned his experience into a series of photos he named Thin/Fat.
Saigon's 'smart city' plan met with skepticism by locals
Portraits of Vietnam's eye-opening education divide 
