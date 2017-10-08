Weekly roundup: Corruption and death, consumerist culture, foreigner-local salary disparity and more

|
In Vietnam, corruption can mean death. But so what?
Unless the day-to-day corruption that affects the masses is rooted out, any anti-graft drive would be just cosmetic, analysts say.
|
Vietnam fires top leader of Da Nang for misconduct
Nguyen Xuan Anh is the latest political casualty of Vietnam's corruption crackdown and the second top leader of a major city to be fired since May.
|
It’s official: Trump to visit Vietnam for APEC summit
The confirmation came after the U.S. president had appeared non-committal about his planned visits to Vietnam and the Philippines.
|
Man beaten to death after refusing to tip masseur in Hanoi: reports
The customer suffered fatal brain damage after the masseur hit him for not paying nearly four times the amount they had agreed on.
|
Video captures Vietnamese cop kicking, throwing vendors’ trays during market cleanup
‘I know what I did was wrong but the officer was so rude,’ said one vendor whose fish basin was kicked off the sidewalk.
|
Wrap up: Is the foreigner-local salary disparity in Vietnam fair?
The key question remains, does foreigner bias exist, and if so, does it limit Vietnamese career opportunities.
|
8,000 workers walk out of shoe factory in northern Vietnam over bicycle parking dispute
The company has closed its gates to bicycles prompting nearby parking lots to double their fees.
|
Demystifying Vietnamese millennials' 'obsession' with bubble tea
Over the past month, Vietnamese netizens have been eagerly discussing the 'paradox' of low wages and 'wasteful spending'. We're here to dissect it.
|
After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak
No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.
|
Vietnamese photographer sheds light on deep-seated humiliation of body-shaming
Being exposed to 'both spectrums of body-shaming', he turned his experience into a series of photos he named Thin/Fat.