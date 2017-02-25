Weekly roundup: Charming small towns, Hanoi sky train, happy couples, and more

|
Vietnam off the beaten path: 5 charming small towns that are not Hoi An
It's time to leave the guidebook behind and get on an adventure for overlooked treasures.
|
Vietnam names and shames 11 officials over Formosa environmental disaster
It is the first time the country has publicly named the officials responsible, 11 months after the incident.
|
Oxfam report highlights gender bias in Vietnamese media
A gap still exists between what journalists believe about equality and how they actually portray women.
|
Vietnam seeks to verify information on suspect in killing of N.Korean leader's half brother
Says it has not been granted consular access to the suspect.
|
Hanoi's first sky train set for September test departure
After prolonged delays, the much anticipated Cat Linh-Ha Dong route will finally steam into action.
|
Eternal sunshine of the restless minds
A trip to Vietnam’s leading psychiatric hospital sheds uncomfortable light on the state of mental health treatment.
|
The American Dream: Vietnamese immigrants in top 10 for gaining US citizenship
President Trump's executive order is expected to spur a spike in applicant numbers before walls are erected.
|
Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia
They rarely think about leaving their partners and do not argue often.
|
Think you’ve got it bad in Vietnam? Here’re the 5 countries with the worst traffic
The new ‘global’ study by INRIX somehow does not gather data from Vietnam.
|
Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston talk ‘surreal’ King Kong filming experience in Vietnam
Theaters worldwide (and Vietnam’s tourism industry) are hoping to cash in on 'Kong: Skull Island'.
|
When Adele and Sam Smith break into the cool world of Saigon typography