VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Charming small towns, Hanoi sky train, happy couples, and more

By VnExpress   February 25, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Vietnam off the beaten path: 5 charming small towns that are not Hoi AnIts time to leave the guidebook behind and get on an adventure for overlooked treasures.

Vietnam off the beaten path: 5 charming small towns that are not Hoi An

It's time to leave the guidebook behind and get on an adventure for overlooked treasures.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-2

Vietnam names and shames 11 officials over Formosa environmental disaster

It is the first time the country has publicly named the officials responsible, 11 months after the incident.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-4

Oxfam report highlights gender bias in Vietnamese media

A gap still exists between what journalists believe about equality and how they actually portray women.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-6

Vietnam seeks to verify information on suspect in killing of N.Korean leader's half brother

Says it has not been granted consular access to the suspect.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-8

Hanoi's first sky train set for September test departure

After prolonged delays, the much anticipated Cat Linh-Ha Dong route will finally steam into action.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-10

Eternal sunshine of the restless minds

A trip to Vietnam’s leading psychiatric hospital sheds uncomfortable light on the state of mental health treatment.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-vietnam-for-lovers-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-12

The American Dream: Vietnamese immigrants in top 10 for gaining US citizenship

President Trump's executive order is expected to spur a spike in applicant numbers before walls are erected.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-14

Vietnamese named the most satisfied lovers in Asia

They rarely think about leaving their partners and do not argue often.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-16

Think you’ve got it bad in Vietnam? Here’re the 5 countries with the worst traffic

The new ‘global’ study by INRIX somehow does not gather data from Vietnam.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-charming-small-town-pollution-deaths-art-or-porn-and-more-bai-clone-1-18

Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston talk ‘surreal’ King Kong filming experience in Vietnam

Theaters worldwide (and Vietnam’s tourism industry) are hoping to cash in on 'Kong: Skull Island'.
weekly-roundup-charming-small-towns-hanoi-sky-train-happy-couples-and-more-19

weekly-roundup-charming-small-towns-hanoi-sky-train-happy-couples-and-more-20

When Adele and Sam Smith break into the cool world of Saigon typography
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top