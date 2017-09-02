VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Cable car plan for Vietnam's cave kingdom, health ministry in hot water, busted Internet cables and more

By Editorial   September 2, 2017 | 04:26 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Cable car plan for cave kingdom a stark reminder of Vietnam’s development mania

'There are serious questions about who benefits - the company which operates the cable car or the local community.'
Eyebrows raised after Chinese power plant contractor nominated to build Vietnam's mega-airport

The selection process hasn't started yet, and Chinese contractors have already gained notoriety for costly delays in Vietnam.
Sinking overpass and underpass to be propped up by multi-million dollar investment in Saigon

You're better off taking a boat on Nguyen Huu Canh Street when it's raining in the city.
Vietnam in talks to acquire rights to Finland's education programs

Finnish high schools will also open their doors to students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the near future. 
Hanoi official wants new paint job for taxis to 'modernize' city

It's unclear what colors have been proposed but the capital plans one for downtown and another for suburban taxis.
Repairs to Vietnam's busted internet cables to take up to four weeks

The infamous Asia America Gateway was ruptured in two places, while the Intra Asia cable has also cracked just off Hong Kong.
Should Vietnam open its cave kingdom to mass tourism?

We invite readers to debate the pros and cons of a cable car project and mass tourism in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
Dutch businessman sues Vietnam gov't for $1.25 billion in decades-long dispute

The former Vietnamese national claims he was wrongfully convicted of bribery and land management violations.

Saigon's much-anticipated first street food zone opens for business

Peace at last for some vendors who will no longer have to play cat and mouse with officers enforcing the city's sidewalk campaign.
Vietnam’s health ministry under scrutiny over cancer drug scam

The PM urges inspectors to take the issue 'seriously' as it has chipped away at public trust in the health care sector.
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk looks to fine mother-in-law’s restaurant for dumping sewage
Vietnam slowly sinking under mountains of waste
Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

