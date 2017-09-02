Weekly roundup: Cable car plan for Vietnam's cave kingdom, health ministry in hot water, busted Internet cables and more

|
Cable car plan for cave kingdom a stark reminder of Vietnam’s development mania
'There are serious questions about who benefits - the company which operates the cable car or the local community.'
|
Eyebrows raised after Chinese power plant contractor nominated to build Vietnam's mega-airport
The selection process hasn't started yet, and Chinese contractors have already gained notoriety for costly delays in Vietnam.
|
Sinking overpass and underpass to be propped up by multi-million dollar investment in Saigon
You're better off taking a boat on Nguyen Huu Canh Street when it's raining in the city.
|
Vietnam in talks to acquire rights to Finland's education programs
Finnish high schools will also open their doors to students in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in the near future.
|
Hanoi official wants new paint job for taxis to 'modernize' city
It's unclear what colors have been proposed but the capital plans one for downtown and another for suburban taxis.
|
Repairs to Vietnam's busted internet cables to take up to four weeks
The infamous Asia America Gateway was ruptured in two places, while the Intra Asia cable has also cracked just off Hong Kong.
|
Should Vietnam open its cave kingdom to mass tourism?
We invite readers to debate the pros and cons of a cable car project and mass tourism in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
|
Dutch businessman sues Vietnam gov't for $1.25 billion in decades-long dispute
The former Vietnamese national claims he was wrongfully convicted of bribery and land management violations.
.
|
Saigon's much-anticipated first street food zone opens for business
Peace at last for some vendors who will no longer have to play cat and mouse with officers enforcing the city's sidewalk campaign.
|
Vietnam’s health ministry under scrutiny over cancer drug scam
The PM urges inspectors to take the issue 'seriously' as it has chipped away at public trust in the health care sector.
|
Saigon's Captain Sidewalk looks to fine mother-in-law’s restaurant for dumping sewage