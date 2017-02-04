VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: Best destinations, 'Facebook revolution,' attracting Hollywood and more

By VnExpress   February 4, 2017 | 10:11 pm GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

Your favorites may not make the cut, but rest assured that Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa will be there.
In Facebook, young Vietnamese see an ally

'Facebook has been nothing short of a revolution in Vietnam.'
5 Vietnamese myths, debunked

Commonly believed stereotypes about the Vietnamese are simply not true... in most cases. (And no, we are not in denial!)
How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

'Kong: Skull Island,' which was filmed in the country last year, is hoped to be the first of many more blockbusters to come.
Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

There's nothing to do in Saigon during Tet, precisely the reason why it's worth staying behind.
9 times Vietnamese proved technology is overrated

While waiting for the Fourth Industrial Revolution to arrive, Vietnamese get creative.
Eating horse in northern Vietnam

How to stay warm (and cool) like the Hmong: thang co and rice wine.
Murder for Tet

Fond reflections on a bucolic Tet that was only nearly ruined by a grisly double-murder.
The Vietnamese manicure revolution

From sidewalk salons to international nail academies, how Vietnamese women took the world by the toenails.
Safety not guaranteed: How to cross rivers in Vietnam

In some of the the country's poorest areas, many continue to risk their lives as funding for bridges and roads remains an issue.
The lost flavors of Tet
