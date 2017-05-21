Weekly roundup: Beating Hollywood, in-flight theft, budget gyms and more

|
The rise of Vietnamese cinema: A look at five biggest films
Made-in-Vietnam movies are now threatening the Hollywood dominance.
Vietnamese mega-cities scouring for mega-funding on infrastructure drive
Hanoi and Saigon are in need of billions to keep up with economic growth.
Vietnamese airlines issue warnings over rising in-flight thefts
Light-fingered foreigners have been helping themselves to other passengers' belongings.
Smoking: the burning problem that knows no borders
Images around the world, from Vietnam and Japan to Afghanistan and the U.S., show the unshakable prevalence of tobacco despite repeated health warnings.
Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars
Thailand is way ahead of the game, but Vietnam welcomed record tourism revenue in 2016.
Expat children in Vietnam thrive culturally, survey says
But for most, health and well-being don't improve after moving to Vietnam.
Outside Hanoi, a village of dressmakers
A trip to Trach Xa is a journey through the rice fields, into the heirloom craft of making ao dai.
Holy hog: Vietnam's culinary love affair with pigs
Forbidden in some cultures, pork has always reigned supreme on top of the Vietnamese food pyramid.
Vietnamese food (and drink) mashups you MUST try
They’re creative, they’re unique, and, despite how they sound, they’re all delicious.
Why Vietnamese pho is one of the best hangover cures
Even an image of a steamy bowl of pho can cure that headache for you.
Vietnam's Party chief says 'more will come' after high-profile punishment