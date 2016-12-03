VnExpress International
Weekly roundup: American citizens left behind, Saigon slums, street art, and more

By VnExpress   December 3, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International editors.

Left behind: America's ongoing policy indifference toward foreign-born citizens

'I'm very sad that America has left him behind.'
Senior officials punished as Vietnam probes political rise of runaway bigwig

Party inspectors have been probing those who promoted Trinh Xuan Thanh even after massive losses at a state firm.
Vietnam frees 14 foreigners ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

Nearly 4,200 prisoners will have got to go home by late January.
Don't push the envelope: Vietnam prohibits Lunar New Year gifts for officials

Government officials are prohibited from offering and receiving Tet gifts.
Vietnam to slap higher fines on public urination

People who urinate in public will be fined up to $133 next year.
First look at 9 designs for Vietnam’s multibillion-dollar Long Thanh Airport

The designs for the international airport have been unveiled for the first time to poll public opinions.
Traders gonna trade: The future of Vietnam without US-led trade pact

How will the presumed death of the TPP affect the Vietnamese economy?
Life in Vietnam, in 5 minutes

A Swiss tourist captures beautiful images of daily life in the country.
Hanoi spends $2 million on CNN ads to promote tourism, investment

The capital city will launch its advertising campaign over the next two years.
On the hunt for Saigon's typographic treasures

If you pay close attention, you can find art everywhere in Ho Chi Minh City, starting with the orange vendors on the street.
This is how life goes in Saigon slums
The cheerful cowboy of Saigon
