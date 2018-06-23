Weekly roundup: Amazing Vietnam, Grab race, racket coffee, and more

|
Grabbing Grab’s share a tough ask in Vietnam
Local ride-hailing firms lack deep pockets needed to out-incentivize market leader Grab.
|
Why some places in Vietnam have become leading haunts
A brief look at six must visit places listed by recent Rough Guides video.
|
Racket coffee. It’s not rocket science.
In the era of ultra modern coffee-making machines, there are still some people religiously engaging in an ‘ancient’ coffee ritual.
|
Korean descendants of Vietnamese king ripped apart for 70 years
28th, 29th and 30th generations of King Ly Thai To have spent decades trying reunite with relatives in N.Korea.
|
New Vietnam international airport to open in December
Located in one of the SEZ areas, Van Don is the first airport in the country built with locally mobilized capital.
|
Two Vietnam beaches among world’s top 50
US News lists Nha Trang and Phu Quoc as great seaside spots with white sandy beaches and clear blue waters.
|
Vietnam needs to clean up its act, pronto
Consider banning environmentally-unfriendly items, expert says.
|
Vietnamese importers fret over dollar rate
Steel and textile firms worry over raw material and production costs.
|
Vietnam’s renewable energy yet to get wind in its sails
The target of 800 and 6,000 megawatts of wind power by 2020 and 2030 looks beyond reach.
|
Mekong Delta land erosion set to worsen, residents warned
Upstream projects on the Mekong River have made a bad problem much worse, experts say.
|
Facebook, Google okay with Vietnam’s cybersecurity law: official
|