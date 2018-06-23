VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: Amazing Vietnam, Grab race, racket coffee, and more

June 23, 2018 | 07:39 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more 

Grabbing Grab’s share a tough ask in Vietnam

Local ride-hailing firms lack deep pockets needed to out-incentivize market leader Grab.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 2

Why some places in Vietnam have become leading haunts

A brief look at six must visit places listed by recent Rough Guides video.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 4

Racket coffee. It’s not rocket science.

In the era of ultra modern coffee-making machines, there are still some people religiously engaging in an ‘ancient’ coffee ritual.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 6

Korean descendants of Vietnamese king ripped apart for 70 years

28th, 29th and 30th generations of King Ly Thai To have spent decades trying reunite with relatives in N.Korea.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 8

New Vietnam international airport to open in December

Located in one of the SEZ areas, Van Don is the first airport in the country built with locally mobilized capital.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 10

Two Vietnam beaches among world’s top 50

US News lists Nha Trang and Phu Quoc as great seaside spots with white sandy beaches and clear blue waters.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 12

Vietnam needs to clean up its act, pronto

Consider banning environmentally-unfriendly items, expert says.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 14

Vietnamese importers fret over dollar rate

Steel and textile firms worry over raw material and production costs.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 16

Vietnam’s renewable energy yet to get wind in its sails

The target of 800 and 6,000 megawatts of wind power by 2020 and 2030 looks beyond reach.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 18

Mekong Delta land erosion set to worsen, residents warned

Upstream projects on the Mekong River have made a bad problem much worse, experts say.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Facebook, Google okay with Vietnam’s cybersecurity law: official
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20
Weekly roundup: racket coffee, top visiting spots, Vietnams cybersecurity, and more  - 21

When rice fields sparkle in Vietnam’s northern highlands
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Weekly roundup: Corruption trials, cryptocurrency scam, Hanoi bus tour and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trade, tourism imbalance, exploited Mekong, best of travel and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's trash dilemma, exam fraud, trekking guide and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup Vietnam stories china Vietnam Bai Thom beach
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top