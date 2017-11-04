Weekly roundup: 15 years on HCMC historic fire, Vietnamese CEO among world's most powerful women, controversial cable car in cave kingdom and more

|
Fifteen years on from the horrors of catastrophic blaze that rocked Saigon
'We could see many hands waving at us from the balcony and hear people screaming for help.'
Tropical depression grows into storm as it bears down on central Vietnam
The resort towns of Hue, Nha Trang and the upcoming APEC host Da Nang are likely to be hit.
Saigon police bust downtown bars in midnight raids, send drug users fleeing
The bars were fined for harboring drug use, late opening and fire safety violation.
Billionaire Vietnamese airline CEO flies higher on list of world's most powerful women
The sky's the limit for VietJet as Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao contends with business class company.
Made-in-China scandal plunges top Vietnamese silk brand deeper into hot water
Widespread public backlash. A raft of looming investigations. What's next for the once-posh Vietnamese garment brand?
Vietnam faces shortage of construction sand after years of over-exploitation
Infrastructure could grind to a halt if new alternatives aren't found.
Grab, Uber benefit from 'unfair competition': Vietnamese ministries
Vietnam's top taxi firms have for months been blaming Uber, Grab for their losses.
From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure
He reached the French capital by crossing through 23 countries in just 150 days.
Lawmakers sow fruit and vegetable export plan to stem poverty in rural Vietnam
Vietnam earned more from fruit and vegetable exports than it did from oil shipments last year.
Hanoi hospital tells man to have his 'vagina' stitched up
The patient decided the obstetrics department wasn't the place to go for an injured finger.
Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom
Image of dump site girl bags Vietnamese photographer first prize at int'l contest