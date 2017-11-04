VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weekly roundup: 15 years on HCMC historic fire, Vietnamese CEO among world's most powerful women, controversial cable car in cave kingdom and more

By Staff reporters   November 4, 2017 | 08:56 am GMT+7

Revisit the week with top stories compiled by VnExpress International's editors.

weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more

Fifteen years on from the horrors of catastrophic blaze that rocked Saigon

'We could see many hands waving at us from the balcony and hear people screaming for help.'
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-1
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-2

Tropical depression grows into storm as it bears down on central Vietnam

The resort towns of Hue, Nha Trang and the upcoming APEC host Da Nang are likely to be hit.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-3
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-4

Saigon police bust downtown bars in midnight raids, send drug users fleeing

The bars were fined for harboring drug use, late opening and fire safety violation.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-5
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-6

Billionaire Vietnamese airline CEO flies higher on list of world's most powerful women

The sky's the limit for VietJet as Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao contends with business class company.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-7
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-8

Made-in-China scandal plunges top Vietnamese silk brand deeper into hot water

Widespread public backlash. A raft of looming investigations. What's next for the once-posh Vietnamese garment brand?
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-9
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-10

Vietnam faces shortage of construction sand after years of over-exploitation

Infrastructure could grind to a halt if new alternatives aren't found.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-11
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-12

Grab, Uber benefit from 'unfair competition': Vietnamese ministries

Vietnam's top taxi firms have for months been blaming Uber, Grab for their losses. 
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-13
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-14

From Saigon to Paris: A Vietnamese backpacker's motorbike adventure

He reached the French capital by crossing through 23 countries in just 150 days.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-15
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-16

Lawmakers sow fruit and vegetable export plan to stem poverty in rural Vietnam

Vietnam earned more from fruit and vegetable exports than it did from oil shipments last year.
weekly-roundup-vietnam-vet-scandal-alcohol-ban-hanoi-smog-and-more-17
weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-18

Hanoi hospital tells man to have his 'vagina' stitched up

The patient decided the obstetrics department wasn't the place to go for an injured finger.
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-19

Vietnamese province holds fast to plan to build controversial cable car in cave kingdom
weekly-roundup-agent-orange-and-more-20

weekly-roundup-15-years-on-hcmc-historic-fire-vietnamese-ceo-among-worlds-most-powerful-women-controversial-cable-car-in-cave-kingdom-and-more-21

Image of dump site girl bags Vietnamese photographer first prize at int'l contest
weekly-roundup-wildlife-trade-drinking-zika-outbreak-and-more-22

Weekly Roundup

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: In memory of My Lai victims and Gac Ma battle against China, former police chief busted in gambling case, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: US aircraft carrier visit, the dying floating market, Vietnam's billionaires, CPTPP signed, and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

Weekly roundup: Vietnam's indie music scene, zipline in cave kingdom, how the rich spend Tet and more

See more
Tags: Vietnam news weekly roundup
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top