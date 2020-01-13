Weather thumbs nose at green thumb gardeners, but Hanoi blooms

|
The peach field in Hanoi's Nhat Tan District is a popular destination for people to come and buy or rent peach blossom trees or branches for Tet, or the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival.
Warmer weather this season has seen many bloom earlier than usual.
However, there has been no dampening of enthusiasm as farmers are seen busy preparing deliveries to customers across the city and the northern region.
|
While Tet is still 10 days away, many peach blossoms have already bloomed due to the warm weather.
|
A farmer inspects a huge peach blossom tree that can be placed in massive pots and transported after they are sold or hired.
|
A peach blossom tree is placed in a pot. Big pots can fetch rents of several dozen million dong (VND1 million = $43) during the Tet season. After the festival is over, the trees are brought back to the garden and tended in preparation for the occasion next year.
|
Hiep, a farmer, pulls peach blossom tree on a trolley to be delivered to northern Hai Duong Province. The tree being transported can be rented for VND10 million ($432).
|
A young woman poses for photographs in a peach blossom garden.
|
Peach blossom trees being transplanted so they can sprout leaves and buds in time next year.
|
A peach blossom tree is transported on a pickup van.