VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weather thumbs nose at green thumb gardeners, but Hanoi blooms

By Giang Huy   January 13, 2020 | 03:55 pm GMT+7

Expert gardeners usually ensure that peach trees bud and bloom at the right time for Tet, but the weather can play spoilsport sometimes.

I bought this peach blososm branch for VND1 million ($43), and next week I will sell it at the flower market, said a merchant.Hanois Nhat Tan District is a popular destination for people to come and buy or rent peach blossom trees or branches for Tet, or the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival.

The peach field in Hanoi's Nhat Tan District is a popular destination for people to come and buy or rent peach blossom trees or branches for Tet, or the Vietnamese Lunar New Year Festival.

Warmer weather this season has seen many bloom earlier than usual.

However, there has been no dampening of enthusiasm as farmers are seen busy preparing deliveries to customers across the city and the northern region.
While Tet is still 10 days away, many peach blossoms have already bloomed due to the warm weather. Despite that, they are still highly desired by many, said garden owners.

While Tet is still 10 days away, many peach blossoms have already bloomed due to the warm weather.
A gardener inspects a peach blossom tree.

A farmer inspects a huge peach blossom tree that can be placed in massive pots and transported after they are sold or hired.
A peach blossom tree is placed in a pot, waiting for a customer to buy or rent it. Big pots could be rented up to tens of millions of VND during Tet, depending on the trees sizes and shapes. After Tet passes, the trees would be brought back to the garden and tended to in preparation for the next Tet.

A peach blossom tree is placed in a pot. Big pots can fetch rents of several dozen million dong (VND1 million = $43) during the Tet season. After the festival is over, the trees are brought back to the garden and tended in preparation for the occasion next year.
Hiep, a gardener, transports a peach blossom tree to be delivered to northern Hai Duong Province. The tree in question can be rented for VND10 million ($432).

Hiep, a farmer, pulls peach blossom tree on a trolley to be delivered to northern Hai Duong Province. The tree being transported can be rented for VND10 million ($432).
Two girls pose for photographs within a peach blossom garden.

A young woman poses for photographs in a peach blossom garden.
Peach blossom trees have their tissues transplanted this year so they could thrive better next year.

Peach blossom trees being transplanted so they can sprout leaves and buds in time next year.
A peach blossom tree is transported on a pickup van.

A peach blossom tree is transported on a pickup van.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Hanoi Tet Lunar New Year peach peach blossom festival culture
 
Read more
Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

Former Da Nang leaders jailed over land management violations

101 hospitalized during school trip with food poisoning

101 hospitalized during school trip with food poisoning

Ministry advises protection steps against pneumonia virus from China

Ministry advises protection steps against pneumonia virus from China

Vietnam among world's 10 largest standing armies

Vietnam among world's 10 largest standing armies

Endangered pangolins saved from traffickers in north central Vietnam

Endangered pangolins saved from traffickers in north central Vietnam

Vietnamese citizens see corruption fight making real headway

Vietnamese citizens see corruption fight making real headway

Citizens allowed to film traffic police to allay corruption fears

Citizens allowed to film traffic police to allay corruption fears

1,000 cubic meters of rare African wood seized in Saigon port

1,000 cubic meters of rare African wood seized in Saigon port

 
go to top