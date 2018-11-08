VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Weather forecast app angers Vietnam with Chinese name for Paracel Islands

By Xuan Ngoc, Viet Tuan   November 8, 2018 | 09:36 am GMT+7
Weather forecast app angers Vietnam with Chinese name for Paracel Islands
A screenshot of weather forecast app Windy shows that the Paracels (Hoang Sa) is named Sansha.

Vietnam is indignant that cell phone weather application Windy calls its Paracel Islands 'Sansha' and has threatened to take actions against it.

Information authorities in the central Khanh Hoa Province Tuesday reported to the Ministry of Information and Communications that users of the weather forecast visualization app recently noticed that the Paracel (Hoang Sa) Islands is called Sansha on its map.

According to Doan Cong Huynh, head of the ministry's Department of Foreign Information Service, Windy.com calling Hoang Sa Islands Sansha is "completely wrong and violates Vietnam's sovereignty."

Huynh said the ministry will trace the website's origin and take action against it, he promised.

"We must demand that Windy.com immediately remove the erroneous information about Vietnam's Hoang Sa Islands," he said.

Windy is a popular app with over five million downloads by Android users. Following the discovery, many Vietnamese users have reacted by giving it a single star on Google Play.

Nguyen Duc Loc, a user, commented under the application: "[We] demand that Windy give correct names for Vietnam's Hoang Sa and Truong Sa [Spratly] Islands. Hoang Sa has never had the name Sansha and has never belonged to China."

China seized the Paracel Islands from South Vietnam by force in 1974, and has since been illegally occupying the islands.

In 2012 it established the so-called Sansha City with Woody Island as its seat.

The "city" also covers a number of reefs in Vietnam's Spratly Islands that China seized by force in 1988 and the Scarborough Shoal, which is claimed by the Philippines.

Last August, Vietnam expressed objection to China's celebrating the founding of Sansha, saying the activities seriously violated Vietnam's sovereignty over the islands.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Windy South China Sea East Sea Hoang Sa Islands Paracel Islands
 
Read more
Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

Hanoi to launch second double-decker bus route

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

South Korea to issue ten-year multi-entry visas to select Vietnamese groups

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Saigon becomes a top expat destination

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Two Malaysian women caught with cocaine at Saigon airport

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Hanoi publicizes sex workers’ hangouts

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

Vietnamese football must target World Cup qualification: Fox Sports editor

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

1,000 warheads removed from abandoned house in central Vietnam

 
go to top