Wave and say cheese: APEC leaders pose for 'family photo'

By Staff reporters   November 11, 2017 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

Leaders of 21 Pacific Rim economies gather for a 'family photograph' after a retreat session at the APEC summit in Vietnam.

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (in bright blue suit) walks with his counterparts Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to the shooting location. Photos by VnExpress/Ha Trung
Trump and Putin engage in a conversation during the walk. The White House and Kremlin earlier issued contradictory statements about whether they would meet, given tense conflits. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
The APEC leaders stand for the photo shoot against the backdrop of sea and mountains in Da Nang, the host city of the APEC Summit. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a group selfie with Vietnamese, Chinese and the U.S. presidents. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Hoang
The APEC leaders at their roundtable meeting. A press conference will be held after the afternoon session. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
President Trump leaves Da Nang at 3 p.m. for a state visit in Hanoi.
Trump waves goodbye. Other leaders including those from Brunei and Papua New Guinea are also leaving early.
Tags: Vietnam Da Nang APEC
 
