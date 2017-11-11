Wave and say cheese: APEC leaders pose for 'family photo'

|
Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang (in bright blue suit) walks with his counterparts Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to the shooting location. Photos by VnExpress/Ha Trung
|
Trump and Putin engage in a conversation during the walk. The White House and Kremlin earlier issued contradictory statements about whether they would meet, given tense conflits. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
|
The APEC leaders stand for the photo shoot against the backdrop of sea and mountains in Da Nang, the host city of the APEC Summit. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
|
Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull takes a group selfie with Vietnamese, Chinese and the U.S. presidents. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Hoang
|
The APEC leaders at their roundtable meeting. A press conference will be held after the afternoon session. Photo by VnExpress/Ha Trung
|
President Trump leaves Da Nang at 3 p.m. for a state visit in Hanoi.
|
Trump waves goodbye. Other leaders including those from Brunei and Papua New Guinea are also leaving early.