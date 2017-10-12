Water to be cut in four Saigon districts this weekend

Many residents in districts 1, 3, 10 and 11 in Ho Chi Minh City will be without water on Saturday night while upgrade work is being carried out on pipes running beneath Pasteur, Tran Quoc Toan and Hai Ba Trung.

Districts 3 and 10 will be completely cut off, while Nguyen Cu Trinh, Pham Ngu Lao, Ben Thanh, Tan Dinh and Da Kao wards in District 1, and wards 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15 in District 11, will all be affected.

The Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco), the city’s main water supplier, said the water will be cut from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Several other parts of the city will suffer water shortages or cloudy water before a normal service is resumed.

“We will do our best to have the water back on in residential areas as soon as possible, and we ask for your patience,” the company said.