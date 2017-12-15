VnExpress International
Water supply to be disrupted in Saigon’s suburbs this weekend

By Huu Nguyen   December 15, 2017 | 03:19 pm GMT+7

The city intends to carry out maintenance work on an underground reservoir.

Residents in four of Saigon's suburban districts can expect to have their water supply cut or disrupted this weekend while maintenance work is carried out on an underground reservoir in Tan Phu District.

The work will be carried out from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 7 p.m. on Sunday, the Saigon Water Corporation (Sawaco), the city’s main water supplier, said on Friday.

Affected areas include parts of wards 14 and 19 in District 6, wards 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14 in District 11, wards 9, 10, 11 and parts of ward 14 in Tan Binh District, and Hoa Thanh, Hiep Tan, Tan Thoi Hoa, Phu Tho and Phu Trung wards in Tan Phu District.

“We will do our best to have the water back on as soon as possible, and we ask for your patience,” the company said.

It also said it will ensure there is enough water for hospitals and other vital services in those areas.

