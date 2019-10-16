Water company suspends Hanoi supply amid oil contamination scandal

Residents at an apartment complex in Hanoi bring bottles and buckets to fetch water from a tanker as their tap water has been contaminated with oil and deemed unsafe, October 15, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy.

Water companies that receive supply from Viwasupco to redistribute it to households said on Wednesday that the supply from the big company has been cut since Tuesday.

When the supply would be resumed would depend on Viwasupco's cleaning process, they said.

Around 270,000 families in the capital city are affected.

A representative of the Ha Dong Water One-Member Limited Liability Company (Hadowa) said it would put its stations in full throttle to compensate for about 40,000 cubic meters of water now no longer available from Viwasupco every day.

The Viwaco Joint Stock Company, which buys about 200,000 cubic meters of water per day from Viwasupco, said it would use water from reserved sources and send tankers to houses in the affected areas.

Viwasupco provides 300,000 cubic meters per day for the entire southwestern part of Hanoi, including Thanh Xuan, Hoang Mai, Cau Giay, Ha Dong and several downtown districts.

Around half of the capital city's residents depend on it for their clean water demand.

But for a week now, their daily life has been badly disrupted by a burned and pungent smell coming from their tap water. Many have stopped using tap water and are buying bottled water for consumption.

The reason for the smell was revealed to be a significant amount used oil dumped into an upstream section of the Da River in Hoa Binh Province, which flows into Viwasupco's water treatment tanks.

Initial tests have found that the levels of styrene, a substance that is probably carcinogenic, in the water were 1.3-3.6 times higher than normal.

Hanoi has said that people can use the water for other purposes like washing clothes and bathing, but should not drink or use it for cooking.

Tran Duc Thang, deputy director of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment of Hoa Binh Province, said it has ordered Viwasupco to suspend supply until its water is guaranteed safe.

Police are looking for the truck that dumped used oil into the environment.