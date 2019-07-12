VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

By Hoai Thanh   July 12, 2019 | 07:59 am GMT+7
Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province
Mortar munitions are covered with a metal plate near the Bao Loc Pass in Lam Dong Province as they are discovered on July 10, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Hoai Thanh.

A wartime bunker of mortar munitions was discovered under the Bao Loc Pass in Lam Dong Province on Wednesday.

The Bao Loc Pass, three hours from the popular resort town Da Lat, was a strategic military point during the Vietnam War.

The bunker was discovered when a construction team used an excavator to move a utility pole near the end of the pass, local military officers said. The excavator hit the bunker underground and the construction team informed authorities.

At least 31 60mm mortar munitions were retrieved by military authorities from the site. The entire content of the bunker in terms of types of ammunition and quantity are yet unknown.

The site has been quarantined pending plans to dispose of the munitions.

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province
 
 

Wartime munition bunker found in Central Highlands province

Decades after the Vietnam War ended, unexploded ordnance still threatens a fifth of the country’s land mass and explosions are not uncommon. According to the United Nations, 104,000 Vietnamese people have been killed by bombs, landmines and artillery shells since the end of the war in 1975.

Many people from poor rural areas have been and are killed or maimed by inadvertently triggering the devices, or while trying to cut them open to resell the explosives and the metal to scrap dealers.

Related News:

UXO

South Korea donates 200 mine detectors to Vietnam province

South Korea donates 200 mine detectors to Vietnam province

350-kg wartime bomb found near national highway in central Vietnam

350-kg wartime bomb found near national highway in central Vietnam

Survivors, families of Vietnam's most landmine-tainted province recount horror stories

Survivors, families of Vietnam's most landmine-tainted province recount horror stories

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese munition mortar weapon explosive wartime Vietnam War Lam Dong Bao Loc
 
Read more
Vietnamese fishermen rescue 32 Chinese from sunken boat off Spratly Islands

Vietnamese fishermen rescue 32 Chinese from sunken boat off Spratly Islands

Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Vietnam to raise minimum wage by 5.5 percent in 2020

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Google Translate adds Vietnamese to direct camera translation

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

Aftermath of land use violations shackles Da Nang

Dating app Tinder Lite readies for Vietnam launch

Dating app Tinder Lite readies for Vietnam launch

Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam

Senior monk arrested for raping minor girl in southern Vietnam

Chinese among five held for abducting debtor for ransom

Chinese among five held for abducting debtor for ransom

 
go to top