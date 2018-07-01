VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Volunteers seek care for injured dolphin in central Vietnam

By Nguyen Dong   July 1, 2018 | 07:00 am GMT+7

Six-month old dolphin needs at least a month to recover from serious injuries.

A team of volunteers from One Ocean, a non-profit marine conservation group, stayed up all Friday night to try and save a 1.2-meter-long dolphin which was injured and trapped on the shore off the central city of Da Nang.

Volunteers seek care for injured dolphin in central Vietnam
 
 

Volunteers seek care for injured dolphin in central Vietnam

A 22-year-old tourist walking along My Khe beach, just three kilometers to the east of the city center, on Friday night spotted the washed up dolphin, weighing about 20 kilograms (44 pounds). 

He saw that the dolphin had been pierced through the bottom fin and showed signs of being badly injured. He asked local residents to help.

A group of volunteers from One Ocean arrived at the scene and stayed by the wounded dolphin through the night.

Le Chien, an One Ocean member, said they took turns to take care of the dolphin, feed it milk and keep it in water and from being exhausted under scorching heat.  

He said the dolphin is just six months old and cannot return to the sea because it is seriously injured. The group was seeking assistance from animal rescue organizations to look after the dolphin, which would take at least a month to recover from its injuries. 

Saving whales and dolphins is not just a matter of animal welfare in Vietnam.

The animals are considered sacred and guardians by Vietnamese fishermen. It is a common belief among fishermen that, by saving injured whales and dolphins and giving proper burials to those that die ashore, sailors will be blessed with luck, good weather, bountiful catch and protection while at sea.

Related News:
Tags: injured dolphin Da Nang central Vietnam Mỹ Khê One Ocean beach whales
 
Read more
Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

Incham Vietnam holds 10th successive blood donation drive

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

A couple who are not clutching at straws in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Phone snatcher nabbed in Saigon

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Japan arrests three Vietnamese nationals after massive shoplifting haul

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Vietnam sacks, demotes top cops for state secret law violations

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Hanoians clean up trash left behind by prolonged flooding

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

Taiwan sends Vietnamese man to 15 years in jail for murder

 
go to top