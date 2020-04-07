VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

By Phan Anh   April 7, 2020 | 12:34 pm GMT+7
Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google
Citizens in Hanoi are advised not to go out unnecessarily during the nationwide social distancing campaign, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du.

Covid-19 has caused the number of visits to and length of stay by people at retail and recreational places to drop by 52 percent.

The Covid-19 Community Mobility Report by Google, which charts movement trends over time by geography through aggregated and anonymized data from mobile devices, aims to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating Covid-19.

The data is garnered from 131 countries and territories.

As of March 29 the mobility trends in Vietnam for places like restaurants, shopping centers, grocery markets, and public beaches have significantly dropped over the span of over a month, according to the report.

Retail and recreational places like theme parks and museums saw a 52 percent drop, while it was 49 percent for bus and train stations, 29 percent for grocers’ and pharmacies, and 20 percent for workplaces.

People have also stayed at home more often, the percentage rising by 16 percent.

Percentage changes were made in comparison with a baseline value determined by Google based on its data to identify mobility trends during the five-week period from January 3 to February 6.

Hopefully, such information would support decisions about how to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, including helping officials understand changes in essential trips that can shape recommendations on business hours or inform delivery service offerings, Google said.

Mobility is expected to drop further given the recent closure and social distancing orders.

Vietnam’s largest city, Saigon, ordered all restaurants and barber shops to close from March 24 over rising numbers of Covid-19 cases after closing nightclubs, bars, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, and gaming facilities on March 15.

Hanoi issued a similar order on March 25 while a nationwide order followed on March 28.

A nationwide social distancing campaign came into effect on April 1. The campaign, which requires people to stay home and doesn't allow public gatherings of more than two, is expected to last until April 15.

People can only leave home for emergencies, buying food and medicine and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that make or distribute "essential" goods and services.

The country has recorded 245 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 95 have recovered.

Globally, there have been over 74,000 deaths.

Related News:

Coronavirus disease 2019

Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Domestic football clubs stay in shape during Covid-19 sidelining

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese Covid-19 coronavirus mobility outbreak pandemic epidemic
 
Read more
Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Binh Duong firm lifts lockdown as South Korean expert tests Covid-19 negative

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Medical facilities to test all visitors for Covid-19

Discharged Czech patient praises Vietnam’s ‘professional and humane’ pandemic fight

Discharged Czech patient praises Vietnam’s ‘professional and humane’ pandemic fight

No new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

No new Covid-19 case Tuesday morning

US ‘seriously concerned’ over China sinking Vietnamese fishing boat

US ‘seriously concerned’ over China sinking Vietnamese fishing boat

Four new coronavirus infections take national total to 245

Four new coronavirus infections take national total to 245

Vietnam declares four more patients Covid-19 free

Vietnam declares four more patients Covid-19 free

Covid-19 virus has mutated, Vietnam harbors two groups

Covid-19 virus has mutated, Vietnam harbors two groups

 
go to top