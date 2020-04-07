Visits to recreational places drop by half in Vietnam amid pandemic: Google

Citizens in Hanoi are advised not to go out unnecessarily during the nationwide social distancing campaign, April 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Pham Du.

The Covid-19 Community Mobility Report by Google, which charts movement trends over time by geography through aggregated and anonymized data from mobile devices, aims to provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating Covid-19.

The data is garnered from 131 countries and territories.

As of March 29 the mobility trends in Vietnam for places like restaurants, shopping centers, grocery markets, and public beaches have significantly dropped over the span of over a month, according to the report.

Retail and recreational places like theme parks and museums saw a 52 percent drop, while it was 49 percent for bus and train stations, 29 percent for grocers’ and pharmacies, and 20 percent for workplaces.

People have also stayed at home more often, the percentage rising by 16 percent.

Percentage changes were made in comparison with a baseline value determined by Google based on its data to identify mobility trends during the five-week period from January 3 to February 6.

Hopefully, such information would support decisions about how to manage the Covid-19 pandemic, including helping officials understand changes in essential trips that can shape recommendations on business hours or inform delivery service offerings, Google said.

Mobility is expected to drop further given the recent closure and social distancing orders.

Vietnam’s largest city, Saigon, ordered all restaurants and barber shops to close from March 24 over rising numbers of Covid-19 cases after closing nightclubs, bars, karaoke and massage parlors, cinemas, and gaming facilities on March 15.

Hanoi issued a similar order on March 25 while a nationwide order followed on March 28.

A nationwide social distancing campaign came into effect on April 1. The campaign, which requires people to stay home and doesn't allow public gatherings of more than two, is expected to last until April 15.

People can only leave home for emergencies, buying food and medicine and working in factories, production facilities and businesses that make or distribute "essential" goods and services.

The country has recorded 245 Covid-19 cases so far, of whom 95 have recovered.

Globally, there have been over 74,000 deaths.